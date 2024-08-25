Kirk Herbstreit's reaction to Florida State's loss is utterly savage but also uplifting
By Mark Powell
Florida State's revenge tour didn't go as planned in Week 0, as they faced Georgia Tech in Ireland (for some reason) to start the season. Other than drinking the Irish under the table in Dublin, Florida State didn't accomplish much else, losing to the Yellow Jackets in a game they were favored to win.
The Noles barely missed out on the College Football Playoff last year despite an undefeated regular season. An injury to Jordan Travis followed by a subpar ACC Championship performance against Louisville can be blamed for that, but Noles fans didn't see it that way. Florida State's fanbase started a vendetta against the CFP committee and even noted analysts who agreed with the committee's decision, which included ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit.
Herbstreit was booed relentlessly by FSU fans during his College Gameday appearance. It's tough to blame them for that, as Herbstreit has engaged with Noles fans all offseason on social media defending his take. So, one would expect Herbstreit to be even more ruthless following a Florida State loss. However, he is an analyst first and foremost.
Kirk Herbstreit gives Florida State fans a glimmer of hope
While a Week 0 loss to Georgia Tech is deflating for a Florida State team seeking a CFP appearance, it should be noted that thanks to Playoff expansion, one loss in the first week of the season isn't a death sentence for their ultimate goal. Herbstreit said as much postgame.
"Man, tough loss for the Noles over in Ireland to a good GT team," Herbstreit said. "The great news is with the new 12 team playoff, there’s still plenty of opportunities to climb back into the bracket. Regroup and keep battling!"
Herbstreit's take is a measured one, and speaks to his professionalism in spite of what Florida State fans have said about him all along. He is not some CFP or ESPN shill, who only speaks for the network's interests. Rather, Herbstreit is merely an expert in the sport, paid to speak on that expertise.
In a crowded ACC field, there's still a chance the Noles can right the ship and contend for a conference title. That very well could be enough to earn a spot in college football's showcase. We can only hope Seminoles fans leave the man alone for a few months, or at least until they're left out of the 12-team playoff a few months from now.