Keyshawn Johnson alleges Oregon had help from other CFB coaches in beating Colorado
Former USC wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson believes Colorado was at a disadvantage against Oregon thanks to help from elsewhere in the college football world.
The beatdown that the Oregon Ducks handed the Colorado Buffaloes was a stunner, but former USC wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson believes something was up.
On Monday's episode of Undisputed, Johnson told fellow co-hosts Richard Sherman, Michael Irvin, and Skip Bayless about a message he received regarding the 42-6 Ducks victory and how, allegedly, some coaches conspired against Deion Sanders and provided intel to Oregon head coach Dan Lanning ahead of the game.
"You (Skip Bayless) were talking about the jealousy in these coaches, in Deion and the way these guys got here. It’s interesting you said that," Johnson said. "I didn’t want to interrupt you, I wanted to let you finish. I spoke to somebody in the coaching fraternity right after the game. They know some people that coach at Oregon. They was telling me, they said, ‘Man, I’ve never heard from another assistant coach of how much information was being given to that staff about,’ — I’m just, I’m just being real with it — ‘about game-planning against Colorado, so they can beat them.’ Everybody was stacked. That’s the reality. I ain’t making this up. I ain’t going to disclose no names, but y’all know who I’m talking about, if y’all was watching. You know."
This isn't a dirty tactic of any kind, because coaches share information with each other. Additionally, tips are shared often, so it's not a crime. Having said that, it does seem a bit shady on the outside, mainly because of the attention Colorado has been receiving as of late due to the Deion Sanders effect.
Keyshawn Johnson alleges Oregon had outside help beating Colorado
It sounds like collusion, and if it indeed is, that is messed up. Still, that shouldn't take away from what Oregon was able to accomplish. They are a national force to be reckoned with, and Lanning has done a great job in helping build this team up. That's why they were three-touchdown favorites heading into the game on Saturday.
Colorado is still rebuilding. The main area of concern is the trenches. If they can upgrade in those areas, they will be a force to be reckoned with. But for now, they have to work with what they have, and they certainly have talent. But the trenches are where the game is won, and certainly ask Oregon. They harassed Shedeur Sanders all game.
Colorado has been getting a lot of love, but they have also been the target of everyone since the season began. It will be interesting to see what they do against USC, Johnson's alma matter, who has a Heisman candidate in Caleb Williams coming to town. This has the makings of a shootout, and if Colorado loses again, there will be questions.
But if the Buffaloes pull off the upset, those who were ready to critique Deion again will be asked to sit down and be quiet. All eyes are on Boulder, especially those coaches who provided a tip.