Nebraska ticket prices prove Deion Sanders has already done his job with Colorado
As Colorado gets more and more hype, tickets are becoming that much more expensive. The Week 2 matchup against Nebraska is all the evidence you need.
After upsetting ranked TCU in week one, tickets for Colorado's game against Nebraska are considerably high. According to Tickpick, the cheapest ticket for Buffaloes home opener in Boulder in Week 2 is $325.
In comparison, the cheapest ticket for the TCU game was $30, good for more than a 1000% increase from Week 1.
The Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders-led team has become one of the best stories in college football. Deion Sanders has a team that won one game last season thinking about going to a bowl game this year. Overall, Sanders has been a big bright spot for Colorado's football program with the use of the transfer portal the completely overhaul the roster.
And now the ticket prices are reflecting that immediately as well.
Colorado football tickets skyrocket after Week 1 upset
This is also probably just the beginning of the ticket inflation for Colorado football if the Deion Sanders era continues on its resounding start. Should the Buffaloes keep up their winning ways, ticket prices will only get more expensive, particularly as Pac-12 play starts as well.
Colorado is becoming a national brand before our eyes, which will lead to increased ticket revenue, both in Boulder and on the road. And as for continuing those winning ways, it's entirely doable as their non-conference games remaining include Nebraska and Colorado State, both of which are winnable games.
After that on the schedule, losses to Top 15 teams like USC and Oregon are likely, which might cause a dip in ticket prices -- but only slightly. If Colorado remains competitive against those upper-tier Pac-12 teams, though, don't expect a discount.
All told, though, this proves that the Coach Prime era is already a win for Colorado football. A one-win team last season might as well have been completely irrelevant. Now, they're one of the hottest tickets in town, even against an 0-1 unranked Nebraska team.