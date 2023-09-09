Where will Colorado be ranked after blowing out Nebraska in Week 2?
Colorado followed up its upset of TCU last week by blowing out Nebraska. After moving up to No. 22 in the college football rankings, where will the Buffaloes be ranked now?
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes began their 2023 season by shocking the world in Fort Worth, upending then-No. 17 TCU in a 45-42 thriller that put the Heisman watch on both quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way superstar Travis Hunter. This week, however, it was time for the encore.
Reviving an old rivalry with Nebraska, the Cornhuskers came to Boulder and Folsom Field for the Buffs' home-opener on Saturady. And once again, Coach Prime delivered.
After a bit of a shaky first half, the offense started humming and the defense continued to cause problems for Jeff Sims and every QB that Nebraska put under center. Though the Huskers added a meaningless score in garbage time, the final was a resounding 36-14 victory for Colorado.
On the heels of the TCU win, Colorado moved from not even sniffing the Top 25 college football rankings in the preseason all the way up to No. 22. So after another emphatic win to start the Deion Sanders era, where will the Buffaloes be ranked in the forthcoming AP Top 25?
College football rankings: Where will Colorado be ranked in Week 3?
We shouldn't see nearly the movement from Colorado in the Top 25 as we did last week. The Buffs jumping up to No. 22 was the big move as a reaction to the Week 1 win.
At the end of the day, a win over Nebraska, even in convincing fashion, isn't the biggest needle-mover. The Huskers are now 0-2 to start the season and voters will surely recognize that to some degree.
That being said, we could still see the Buffaloes get a bit of a bump. The hype around the Coach Prime era is only going to continue to grow. On top of that, we could see teams like No. 20 Ole Miss or No. 18 Oklahoma go down in Week 2, which would give Colorado room to move up in the rankings.
Having said all of that, we'll project that Colorado will be ranked No. 19 in the next Top 25 college football rankings, giving the Buffs a slight bump as more people start to believe in what Sanders has done so quickly in Boulder.