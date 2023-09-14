Colorado State coach takes unprovoked shot at Deion Sanders ahead of Colorado game
Did Colorado State coach Jay Norvell take a shot at Colorado coach Deion Sanders in an interview before their rivalry matchup?
By Mark Powell
Deion Sanders, otherwise known around Boulder as Coach Prime, has a massive chip on his shoulder. Entering an otherwise pedestrian rivalry matchup against Colorado State, Sanders now has someone else to prove wrong in Jay Norvell, the head coach for CSU.
In an interview with Ice Cold Sports, Norvell appeared to reference Sanders' appearance, specifically his classic hat and sunglasses look, and took a shot at the Colorado coach.
“When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and glasses off, that’s what my mother taught me," Norvell said.
Colorado State coach is tired of hearing about Colorado, Deion Sanders
“We had to do a bunch of ESPN videos and that’s great, I love them,” Norvell said. “But our kids came out of those videos really with a chip on their shoulder. They’re tired of all that stuff. They really are tired of it. And I sat down with ESPN today and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder...they’re not going to like us no matter what we say or do, doesn’t matter. So let’s go up there and play. And so that’s just how I feel about it. I don’t mean to take over the show but I’m just tired of it. I’m tired of all that stuff. And I know everybody else is too. So let’s go play.”
Let's go play, indeed. Coach Prime's bunch opens as a 23.5-point favorite to beat their cross-state rival, but don't tell Norvell that. He sounds ready to suit up on his own accord if he can find some eligibility left on his bulletin board.
Colorado, now the 18th-ranked team in the country, are no strangers to doubters. Coach Prime is on the record saying he keeps receipts, while his son, star QB Shedeur Sanders, felt his team was disrespected before their matchup against Nebraska.
This one should be fun.