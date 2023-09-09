Everything Deion Sanders said after Colorado beats Nebraska, moves to 2-0
Colorado is now 2-0 on the year after a blowout win over Nebraska. Here's everything head coach Deion Sanders had to say after the game.
The coaching carousel in college football is a wild one, and recent years have seen big names move to new programs. This past winter, the Colorado Buffaloes hired Deion Sanders as their head coach, hoping to bring them a better record than their 1-11 mark last year. But with Sanders entering a Power 5 conference, there were questions from some around the college football world about whether he could ring that program back to their winning ways.
So far, that answer has been a resounding yes. In Week 1, the Buffaloes defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 45-42 for the first big upset of the week. Now, could Sanders and Colorado make it two wins in a row on the year by beating rival Nebraska?
On Saturday, Colorado cruised to a 38-7 victory over Nebraska behind a 391-passing-yard performance from quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"Coach Prime" had some quotes that went viral last week, which included him saying that the team kept receipts of those who doubted them, including some reporters. What did Sanders say after their win over Nebraska?
Everything Deion Sanders said after Colorado's win over Nebraska in Week 2
Sanders was interviewed by FOX Sports' Jenny Taft after the game and was asked what college football can expect from Colorado for the rest of the season. Sanders said, "I don't think I stumbled or stuttered when I told you we were coming."
In that same interview, Sanders discussed the performance of his defense, which forced four turnovers in the game, three of which were on Cornhuskers quarterback Jeff Sims.
"They played their butts off," said Sanders. "It was just a couple of personnel things we need to fix, we're still going to go take a look. Just giving up that big play at the end of the game, we hate stuff like that, coaches do. But overall, I'm so proud of our kids, I'm so proud of our school, I'm so proud of our alumni..."
Sanders also talked about his son, Shedeur, after the game. During the game, Shedeur made an incredible play by evading defenders and trying to connect with running back Anthony Hankerson in the end zone, but the football was dropped. After the play, Shedeur took off his helmet, earning him a penalty.
Deion said that he told Shedeur that he couldn't take his helmet off while on the field. From there, the head coach revealed that Shedeur told him, "Dad, it's personal," which he said got a laugh out of him.
Deion also discussed Shedeur emulating his "Prime Time" celebration after scoring a touchdown on a six-yard run into the end zone. Deion called his son's dance "horrible" because he "didn't kick the feet up."
It was yet another big week for Colorado. But next week, the Boulder campus will host ESPN College GameDay for the first time since 1996. The Buffaloes will also play host to their in-state rivals, the Colorado State Rams, for the latest edition of the Rocky Mountain Showdown.