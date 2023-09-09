Shedeur Sanders pulls out Prime Time TD celebration, paying homage to his dad
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders pulled out his dad, Deion's, "Prime Time" celebration after scoring a touchdown against Nebraska in Week 2.
By Scott Rogust
The Colorado Buffaloes had the spotlight on them throughout the offseason after they hired Deion Sanders to be their next head coach. The question that followed them throughout the offseason was whether they could succeed. The answer was a resounding yes after they upset the TCU Horned Frogs 45-42, behind a 510 passing-yard performance by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who put himself near the top of the Heisman conversation.
On Saturday, Colorado faced off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. After a close first half, Colorado eventually pulled away as Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims' turnovers came back to haunt the team. In the fourth quarter, Sanders extended the Buffaloes' lead to 35-7 after a six-yard rushing touchdown.
As Sanders crossed the end zone, he decided to take a page out of his dad's playbook and did his old "Prime Time" celebration.
Shedeur Sanders breaks out his dad's 'Prime Time' celebration after touchdown run
The nostalgia is hitting hard for those who watched Deion play in the NFL. Now, his son is playing quarterback at a high level at Colorado and brought the Buffaloes to a 2-0 record.
Speaking of the 2-0 record, Sanders has already surpassed the team's win total last year. The 2022 team led by head coach Karl Dorell and interim coach Mike Sanford Jr. went 1-11 on the season. Dorell was fired after the first five games of the season.
While Sanders didn't surpass 500 passing yards like last week, he still put up some great numbers in his first game at Folson Field. Sanders completed 31-of-42 pass attempts for 393 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
Sanders and Colorado will look to go 3-0 next week, as they take on their in-state rivals, the Colorado State Rams, in the Rocky Mountain Showdown. The Buffaloes have gone 67-22-2 overall in their head-to-head matchups with the Rams. It will be a big week, as ESPN's College GameDay will be live at Boulder for the first time since 1996.