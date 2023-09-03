Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023: Caleb Williams on course to repeat, Colorado stars break through
- Alabama's QB asserts himself
- Colorado has
By Scott Rogust
The college football season began last week with a limited slate of games. But on Labor Day weekend, fans were treated to a full slate of games on Saturday, the first of the 2023 season.
There was a massive upset to start the day with the Colorado Buffaloes, coached by Deion Sanders, beating the TCU Horned Frogs 45-42. Besides that, the top teams all won in convincing fashions. Besides team efforts, fans look forward to seeing who will be the players worth following throughout the year. Perhaps the best way to do so is to follow the early candidates to win the Heisman Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding player in college football.
Last year, USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman. Now, he will look to become the second player to win the Heisman in consecutive years. Is Williams still in the driver's seat? Or is there another name or two in front of him?
Here is the Week 1 edition of the Heisman Trophy power rankings.
Heisman Trophy Power Rankings Week 1, No. 10: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Let's start this list off with a quarterback who was expected to ensure that Texas would indeed be "back." That is Quinn Ewers. Last year, Ewers missed time due to a clavicle injury and didn't light up the scoreboards like many had expected him to do after transferring over from Ohio State. The pressure was on Ewers this season, as Arch Manning is waiting in the wings.
On Saturday, Texas faced off against the Rice Owls, and the Longhorns offense had a rough going to start the game. Ewers did throw a 37-yard touchdown pass to running back Jonathon Brooks, but it arrived on a screen pass. From there, Texas could only muster up three field goals by Bert Auburn in the first half. But in the second half, Ewers and Texas' offense got into a groove.
Ewers completed 19-of-30 pass attempts for 260 yards and three touchdowns while also picking up 12 yards and one touchdown on eight carries.
Next week, Texas fans hope that Ewers can help lead the team to victory over Alabama, the team they nearly beat last year. To do so, he'll have to be at the top of his game and have a better start.
Heisman Trophy Power Rankings Week 1, No. 9: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Throughout this offseason, Alabama fans were waiting to see who head coach Nick Saban would name as the starting quarterback for their Week 1 matchup against Middle Tennessee. Sure enough, it was Jalen Milroe, who started last year for an injured Bryce Young. Despite the team having Ty Simpson and gaining Tyler Buchner from the transfer portal vial Notre Dame, Saban trusted in the quarterback who had been with the team in 2021.
That decision turned out to be the right one. Yes, it was a game against Middle Tennessee. But, Milroe made history.
In the 56-7 victory, Milroe completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 194 yards and three touchdowns while picking up 48 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on seven carries. One of those rushing touchdowns came on an incredible play in which Milroe ran 10 yards backward to retrieve a bad snap, evaded incoming defenders, and reached the end zone in a play truly out of a video game.
Milroe is now the first player in Alabama history to throw three touchdowns and run for two touchdowns in a single game. That's a feat that will get you on the Heisman Trophy power rankings.
Milroe will now look to lead Alabama to a win next week, as they take on the Texas Longhorns, the team that nearly pulled off an upset last year.