Jalen Milroe just locked up the Alabama job with his best Caleb Williams impression
Jalen Milroe sure looked like Alabama's starting quarterback job with an incredible play against Middle Tennessee.
By Scott Rogust
After the 2022 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide watched starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young enter the NFL Draft to become the first overall pick by the Carolina Panthers.
This offseason, the talk had been about who would succeed Young as the QB1 entering the season. Well, before the team's game against Middle Tennesee, head coach Nick Saban announced that Jalen Milroe would get the start.
Even though Milroe was named the starter, the official depth chart had Milroe, Tyler Buchner, Ty Simpson, and Dylan Lonergan as the QB1's. But, Milroe may have solidified his status as the starting quarterback with one play on Saturday.
In the first quarter, at Middle Tennessee's 21-yard line, Milroe had to recover a bad snap that flew over 10 yards behind him. Milroe picked up the football, evaded multiple defenders, and ran forward into the end zone for the touchdown. A video game-type play by Milroe.
Alabama: Jalen Milroe makes an incredible play vs. Middle Tennessee
Not a bad start to the game for Milroe. Turning a negative play into a positive play resulting in six points being scored for Alabama.
In the first half of the game, Milroe completed 10-of-13 passes for 112 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. Milroe ran for 23 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.
Milroe does have starting experience for Alabama. Last year, Milroe filled in for Young after he injured his shoulder. He would lead the Crimson Tide to a victory over the Razorbacks and then in his first official start, helped Alabama defeat Texas A&M 24-20.
Last season, Milroe completed 31-of-53 pass attempts for 297 yards five touchdowns, and three interceptions, while running for 263 yards and a touchdown on 31 attempts.
So far, so good for Milroe, who showed what he can do to help lead Alabama to victory and, in the program's hopes, to another national championship.