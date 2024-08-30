When is Colorado's Travis Hunter eligible for the NFL Draft?
By Austen Bundy
Social media was ablaze with wonder when Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter somehow snagged and reeled in a touchdown pass -- with a defender draped all over him no less -- for his third score of the night on Thursday.
The Buffaloes sealed a 31-26 victory over FCS foes North Dakota State, despite a last minute comeback attempt by the Bison, with Hunter's improbable catch and score.
Naturally, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound dual-threat junior is a much anticipated NFL talent. Pro scouts and general managers won't have to wait too much longer to see if he'll be available when it's their turn to make a selection.
When is Travis Hunter eligible for the NFL Draft? Projections, mock drafts and more
Hunter can decide to forgo his senior year at Colorado after this season concludes and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft if he so chooses, and based on his abilities that appears to be the likeliest outcome.
ESPN's Field Yates ranks Hunter as his No. 9 college prospect, calling him "a natural playmaker" and lauding his "amazing hands and instincts."
Yates also mock drafted Hunter to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 11 overall, just seven picks after Colorado teammate and quarterback Shedeur Sanders who he mocked to the Tennessee Titans.
While both Hunter and Sanders still have at least 11 more games to prove enthusiasts right -- or fuel detractors' doubts -- the 21-year-old wideout/corner is already off to an ideal start.
Hunter followed Sanders and his father, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, from Jackson State in 2023 after just one season at the HBCU.
But once in Boulder, he made his dominant presence known in 2023. Hunter posted 721 receiving yards and five touchdowns despite a lacerated liver injury - incurred from a hard hit during a game against Colorado State - that sat him out for three weeks in the middle of the year.
Suffice to say, after Thursday's 132 yard and three touchdown effort, all eyes will be on Hunter as the season progresses.