Travis Hunter’s absurd TD grab had LeBron James, CFB Twitter in rapture
The way that Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter simply exists on a college football field is enough to put jaws on the floor. He's a throwback in the most impressive way, specifically that he plays both sides of the ball for Deion Sanders' team. He's a potential first-round pick as both a wide receiver and a cornerback but, on Thursday night in Colorado's opener against North Dakota State, it was his offensive position where he was shining.
With his team locked in a dogfight with the Bison in Boulder, Shedeur Sanders and Hunter had led Colorado into the red zone to try and build upon a four-point lead. So naturally, he wanted to look Hunter's way when the team needed a big play.
And he might've delivered the catch of the year -- a bold claim for Week 1, but a warranted one.
Hunter ran a short comeback route to the front pylon but the NDSU defender remained draped on him. That didn't stop Sanders from firing a rocket into him, though, and Hunter somehow contorted his body through contact and reach almost in front of the defender to haul in the grab for a crucial touchdown.
You truly won't see a better catch in any level of football this year.
Travis Hunter had LeBron James and CFB Twitter with their jaws on the floor
Hunter's absurd grab had college football fans in awe but even LeBron James had to chime in about what a ridiculous play the two-way superstar made on that score.
We also got some truly fantastic jokes resulting from the catch.
Future Pro Football Hall of Famer JJ Watt also chimed in, echoing the ESPN broadcast that Hunter made a catch straight out of a video game.
Perhaps the most ridiculous part is that was actually Hunter's third touchdown grab of the night, bringing his ridiculous totals in the season opener to seven catches for 132 yards and three scores.
We still can't be sure how much improved Colorado will be after they went 1-8 in their final nine games of last season, especially with the move to the Big 12 with the dissolution of the Pac-12. However, if Hunter keeps playing at this level and making catches like that, no matter what the Buffaloes are, he could absolutely find himself in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.