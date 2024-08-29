Heisman Trophy Rankings: Looking at the 10 favorites heading into the 2024 season
By Scott Rogust
The 2024 college football season is upon us, starting this weekend for Week 0. There will be a select number of teams participating in games, but the season really kicks off the following week.
Every year, fans begin to stake their claim as to which team will win their respective conference and who will be the last school standing in the College Football Playoff. When it comes to individual awards, the most prestigious is the Heisman Trophy, which honors the best overall player in college football.
Last season was probably the most intriguing Heisman Trophy sweepstakes in quite some time, with Jayden Daniels beating Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix for the award. This season could be equally as intriguing with the amount of top talent remaining across the country who haven't declared for the NFL Draft.
Let's take a look at the 10 players who should be considered favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.
10. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes are going to receive plenty of attention this season. They've become a must-see team after the team hired Deion Sanders as their head coach. But there are other reasons. Like quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders' jump to a Power Five school was much more seamless than anticipated after spending his first two seasons at Jackson State. While Colorado did go 4-8 last season, Sanders wasn't a cause of that finish. He was a bright spot on offense, putting up big numbers despite a turnstile of an offensive line.
In 11 games, Sanders threw for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and three interceptions on a 69.3 completion percentage.
With more talent along the offensive line, Sanders should have an even better year, this time in the Big 12 conference.
9. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
We can't rule out wide receivers winning the Heisman Trophy. Let's not forget that DeVonta Smith won the award back in 2020 for Alabama. When looking at the top pass catchers in college, one name that stands out is Luther Burden III of Missouri.
Burden joined the Missouri football program in 2022 as a five-star recruit out of Illinois. As a freshman, Burden didn't put up gigantic total yardage but did catch six touchdown passes. But as a sophomore, Burden's production skyrocketed.
In 13 games, Burden caught 86 passes for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. As a result of these numbers, Burden was named First Team All-SEC.
With expectations being high for Missouri, expect Burden to be the top name to follow throughout the season.
8. Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State
Arguably the top running back in college football is Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon, who is entering his junior season. Last year, Gordon brought eyes to the Oklahoma State program for his play that helped him win the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
In 14 games played, Gordon recorded 1,732 yards and a staggering 21 touchdowns on 285 carries. That rushing yard total was the most among all running backs.
Oklahoma State ranks 17th in the nation entering the 2024 season in a Big 12 conference that has only gotten tougher with the likes of Utah, Arizona, and Colorado. Expect the Cowboys to rely heavily on Gordon to get something going on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage.
7. Travis Hunter, DB/WR, Colorado
Last year, we had Travis Hunter as one of the top candidates to win the Heisman Trophy, especially after the Colorado Buffaloes went 4-0 to start the year. Hunter was a true differece maker on both offense as a wide receiver and on defense as a defensive back. Unfortunately for Hunter, his season was limited to nine games after suffering a lacerated liver against Colorado State.
As a wide receiver, Hunter caught 57 passes for 721 yards and five touchdowns. At defensive back, Hunter logged 30 total tackles (22 solo, eight assisted), five passes defended, three interceptions, and two tackles for loss.
Hunter is an incredible athlete and will be in Heisman consideration this season, especially if the Buffaloes reach bowl eligibility.
6. Nico Iamaleava, QB, Tennessee
Expectations are high for Tennessee this upcoming season. In fact, they are ranked 15th in the nation entering their Week 1 matchup against Chattanooga. But there is huge belief in freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who gets his first shot at being the starter.
Iamaleava was a five-star recruit in the 2023 class, but sat behind Joe Milton III throughout last season. Iamaleava did receive some playing time. Five games to be exact. Iamaleava recorded 314 yards and two touchdowns on 62.2 completion percentage.
WE'll see what the freshman is capable of in a tough SEC, but the expectations are high.
5. Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
Is this the year that Ole Miss will finally get over the hump and reach the SEC Championship Game? With Nick Saban no longer at Alabama. this is their best shot.
The Ole Miss program is ranked sixth overall in the AP Top 25 list entering Week 1. Much of the Rebels' success will rely on the arm of quarterback Jaxson Dart. Not only does he have the chance to lead Ole Miss into the College Football Playoff, but he could raise his NFL Draft stock as well.
Last season, threw for 3,364 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions on a 65.1 completion percentage. Dart also ran for 389 yards and eight touchdowns on 119 carries.
If Dart plays well and leads the Ole Miss to wins this season, he will be ranked near the top of Heisman contenders.
4. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Jalen Milroe overcame a rough start to his first year as a starter for Alabama. Milroe was benched after the team's loss to Texas early in the season but bounced back and helped lead the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff after a clutch Iron Bown win over Auburn and an SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs.
2024 is the start of a new era in Tuscaloosa, as legendary head coach Nick Saban retired following the team's Rose Bowl loss to Michigan. Replacing Saban is former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer, who led the Huskies to the CFP National Championship Game. DeBoer is a stellar offensive mind, who turned Washington into a powerhouse last year with Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze.
Milroe should reap the benefits of the DeBoer hire, and if all goes well, he could be a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, and potentially be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
3. Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
When you're the quarterback of the powerhouse Georgia Bulldogs program, you are going to get some Heisman Trophy considerations. But, Carson Beck is a legitimate quarterback at the collegiate level, and is one of the favorites to not only be the top-ranked quarterback prospect in the NFL Draft, but also the first-overall pick.
Last year, Beck had one loss, and it ultimately kept the Bulldogs out of the College Football Playoff, and that was against Alabama. Still, Beck has so much upside heading into the 2024 season, and Georgia could be near locks to make the Playoff this year.
Last season, Beck threw for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions on a 72.4 completion percentage.
If Georgia plays well throughout the season, Beck is going to get serious Heisman consideration.
2. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Quinn Ewers will be another quarterback to follow throughout this season. Not only because Ewers plays for a College Football Playoff contender like Beck, but is also in the running to be the first quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The results for Ewers were mixed since entering the collegiate level. There were a variety of injuries that sidelined him throughout the years and some difficulties on deep passes, but he showed last year that he has what it takes to lead a team to a championship. In fact, Texas fell just short of making it to the CFP National Championship Game.
Last year, Ewers threw for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 69.0 percent of his passes.
1. Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon
When looking at the current odds from BetMGM, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is the favorite to win the Heisman this year. There's good reason for that.
Gabriel is a true dual-threat quarterback, as he can make plays with his legs and his arm. He showed that last year when he played for Oklahoma, with his big game being a comeback win against Texas in the Red River Showdown.
In 12 games last season, Gabriel threw for 3,660 yards, 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 69.3 percent of his passes. Gabriel also ran for 373 yards and 12 touchdowns on 93 carries.
Now, Gabriel is playing for Oregon under head coach Dan Lanning. This is the very coach that turned Bo Nix from an afterthought at Auburn into a Heisman finalist and first-round pick in the NFL Draft. Gabriel has everything working in his favor to eventually be named the Heisman Trophy winner near season's end.