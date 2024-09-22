Complete list of 0-3 teams that have made the playoffs in NFL history
By Mark Powell
An 0-3 start to the NFL season isn't a kiss of death, technically, but it doesn't help matters. It's a sad fact several teams are staring in the face entering Week 3. Nine NFL teams started the regular season 0-2, which is tough enough to overcome. The following teams were the worst of the worst through two weeks of the regular season.
Team
Record
Baltimore Ravens
0-2
Cincinnati Bengals
0-2
Jacksonville Jaguars
0-2
Tennessee Titans
0-2
Denver Broncos
0-2
New York Giants
0-2
Carolina Panthers
0-2
Los Angeles Rams
0-2
Indianapolis Colts
0-2
Of those teams, the Ravens, Bengals and Rams stick out as possible postseason contenders. An 0-3 starts cannot be afforded for Cincinnati and Baltimore, especially if they hope to win the AFC North. The Steelers won the first three games of their season, and could push their early-season division lead to three games if all goes their way this week.
Has any NFL team made the playoffs after an 0-3 start?
While several teams have made the playoffs after an 0-2 start, a three-game hole is far tougher to dig out of. Only the 2018 Houston Texans have made the playoffs after an 0-3 start, as they lost their first three games to New England, Tennessee and the New York Giants. The Texans then won their next nine games, reversing their fortunes rather quickly.
Unfortunately for Houston, that team did not win a Super Bowl despite their tendency to go streaking at the right times.
Has any NFL team won the Super Bowl after an 0-3 start?
This is where fans of 0-3 teams lose me. Even if a team as talented as the Ravens or Bengals start 0-3, overcoming such an early deficit to not just make the playoffs, but win the Super Bowl is unheard of. Literally. No team has ever started the season this poorly and won a Super Bowl, which is why it's so important to begin he season the right way. Heck, just don't begin the season in the worst possible way.
That Houston Texans team which made the playoffs went on to lose in the AFC Wild Card round against the Indianapolis Colts.