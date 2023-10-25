Complete list of Philadelphia Phillies free agents and predictions
Which Phillies players will enter free agency this offseason? Will any of them return in 2024?
By Drew Koch
The Philadelphia Phillies will be watching the World Series like the rest of us - from the comfort of their home.
While the Phillies looked like they were set to cruise to a second straight NL pennant, they were snake bitten by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The D-backs took down the mighty Phillies in seven games and are off to the World Series for the first time in 22 years.
It's now time for Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies' front office to put together a plan for the offseason, and tops on that list will be whether or not to retain some of the club's top free agents to-be.
Complete list of Philadelphia Phillies free agents and predictions
The Philadelphia Phillies don't have long list of players slated to hit the open, but there are some impactful ones. The Phillies front office will face some difficult, and expensive, decisions in the coming weeks.
Aaron Nola: Phillies starting pitcher
It's hard to see the Phillies parting ways with one of their top pitchers, but Aaron Nola will be a wanted man this offseason. The starting pitching market is very watered down making a top-level starter like Nola very coveted.
The Phillies will surely attach a Qualifying Offer to Nola's signing, which may make him a less desirable target. But so many teams are desparate for starting pitching heading into the offseason and at least one club will be willing to back up the Brinks truck in order to ink the right-hander.
Nola, also, has said he would like to return.
Prediction: Cardinals sign Aaron Nola to multi-year contract
Rhys Hoskins: Phillies first baseman
This one might be more difficult to justify. While Rhys Hoskins is a talented hitter, the Phillies showed this season that can swing the lumber with the best of them despite the first baseman's season-long stint on the injured list.
While Hoskins is assumed to be fully healthy once the 2024 season gets underway, Philadelphia already invests massive amounts of cash into Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and Trea Turner. Third baseman Alec Bohm will be in line for pay raise or potential contract extension as well.
Prediction: Cubs sign Rhys Hoskins to multi-year contract
Craig Kimbrel: Phillies relief pitcher
Craig Kimbrel picked a bad time to have his worst performance. Back-to-back clunkers in the NLCS is not going to endear the right-hander to the Phillies' fanbase. You can bet your bottom dollar that Kimbrel is as good as gone.
Prediction: Orioles sign Craig Kimbrel to a one-year contract
Michael Lorenzen: Phillies pitcher
Michael Lorezen was a trade deadline pickup for the Phillies this season, and after his impressive no-hitter, the right-hander floundered and found himself off the playoff roster in the Wild Card Series and working a reliever throughout the remainder of Philadelphia's playoff run. Don't expect Lorenzen to return.
Prediction: Dodgers sign Michael Lorenzen to a two-year contract