Connection to departed staffer could lure Haason Reddick away from Eagles
The Josh Sweat restructuring indicates Haason Reddick has played his last down in Philadelphia.
By John Buhler
Just because the first few waves of NFL free agency are firmly behind us doesn't mean we are done with the transactional nature of the NFL. Yes, the 2024 NFL Draft is coming up here shortly, but we should expect a few more blockbuster trades to happen in the coming weeks and months. With L'Jarius Sneed being dealt Friday, the next guy up might be Haason Reddick out of Philadelphia.
Reddick has spent the last two years playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. He has had the two best years of his NFL career out of Temple playing for Nick Sirianni's team. While he is already a Philadelphia legend from his time at Temple, all signs point to him being on the way out of town. This has everything to do with the restructuring of Josh Sweat's contract with the Birds this offseason.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the following about Reddick (H/T BR) on SportsCenter Saturday morning.
"The expectation league-wide is that he is moved at some point. The Eagles went and spent on Bryce Huff, they re-signed Josh Sweat, so they have their two pass rushers. Reddick appears to be the odd man out. He does want a new deal, but this is a premier guy that should have value. He wants a new contract, plus the draft capital that it's going to take to get him. Arizona could be a team to watch because Jonathan Gannon was with him two years ago in Philly. They had good production together. Arizona needs pass rushers. Atlanta to an extent, so there should be teams in the mix."
The two teams linked to Reddick are obvious. While the Atlanta Falcons could certainly use a pass-rusher, especially after missing out on Danielle Hunter in his free agency, keep in mind that Reddick played for Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon for the NFC Champion Eagles in 2022. The Cardinals could sneak up on some people this year. Would Reddick want to go back to Phoenix?
Reddick spent his first four seasons out of Temple playing out of position in Arizona from 2017-20.
Haason Reddick could be heading to Arizona, Atlanta in blockbuster trade
The Gannon connection appears to be a real one. While I was not the biggest fan of the Cardinals hiring him over Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo two offseasons ago, it seems as though the Cardinals responded to him quite well. This team was supposed to be the pits but was far more competitive than even I anticipated. It comes as no surprise that the Eagles were worse off...
The Cardinals are clearly building around quarterback Kyler Murray. All signs point to them using the No. 4 overall pick on Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft. If they were able to pick up a pass-rusher the caliber of Reddick, I mean, this could be a playoff team over in The Valley of the Sun. Of course, Reddick will have other suitors, including this other NFC team on the rise.
By signing Kirk Cousins in free agency, you could argue for the Falcons being the most improved team in the NFL. They improved their receiving corps considerably by also adding Darnell Mooney in free agency. All the Falcons need to do to get their team over the top is solve their biggest unsolvable issue, which is to get after the opposing quarterback. The Falcons should prioritize adding Reddick.
All the Eagles have to do is sit back and let the market build for their veteran pass-rusher this spring.