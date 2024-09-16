Cooper Kupp injury update: Rams star spotted in walking boot
By Austen Bundy
Cooper Kupp fantasy owners, brace yourselves. Los Angeles' star wide receiver was seen in a walking boot by reporters exiting State Farm Stadium on Sunday after the Rams' 41-10 loss at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals.
Kupp suffered an apparent injury during the first half of the game, with some speculating his ankle may have been rolled up on during a tackle.
Based on the replay, it doesn't appear to be the same ankle Kupp injured multiple times during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
But upon the halftime whistle blowing, field-level video and scenes shot from the cheap seats showed the Super Bowl LVI MVP visibly limping off the field.
Kupp was ruled doubtful by the team and did not return to Sunday's contest, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Los Angeles' wide receiver room is pretty empty now
Given Kupp's visible condition exiting the locker room Sunday, it seems safe to say Matthew Stafford's passing options are very thin at the moment.
Kupp's injury comes just a week after the team lost its other pivotal receiver Puka Nakua to a knee knock in the Week 1 loss to Detroit on "Sunday Night Football."
Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson and rookie Jordan Whittingham are now the only healthy receivers left in Los Angeles. It's yet to be seen if head coach Sean McVay will elevate anyone from the practice squad or will look to sign a free agent off the street.
Whittingham tallied 505 receiving yards at Texas last year but Atwell, Robinson and Johnson combined for only 862 yards in 2023 with Los Angeles.
The Rams failed to get much offense going against Arizona without Nacua and Kupp double-teamed most of the time, so maybe you'll want to drop Matthew Stafford from your fantasy team too while you're at it.