Corbin Burnes has one foot in Chicago with Craig Counsell after Orioles season ends
By Mark Powell
Corbin Burnes did all he could to extend the Baltimore Orioles season, throwing eight innings of one-run ball against the Kansas City Royals. That wasn't enough to secure a victory, and the O's haven't won a postseason game in a decade running. Baltimore's season ended on Wednesday at the hands of Kansas City.
Mike Elias doesn't sound all that concerned about the O's future, as they have a stacked farm system and little payroll committed beyond this season. Baltimore will spend more money this winter, one would hope, but Burnes could earn well over $200 million on a long-term contract when the bidding is over.
Corbin Burnes isn't worried about the offseason, and Cubs could swoop in
When asked about his future with the Orioles following a Game 2 defeat, Burnes matched Elias's eventual press conference. The 29-year-old hurler knows he'll get paid somewhere, even if that isn't Baltimore.
“We’ll see what happens,” Burnes said. “I haven't thought much about what's going on next. It's going to be a crazy offseason, but still just trying to digest what happened. It was an early exit to what we thought was going to be a long run.”
Burnes has a history with Craig Counsell, and he's been linked to the Cubs since last winter as a result. While the Brewers were right to trade him to the American League, Burnes future is now out of their control. He can and should take a meeting with Chicago, as the Cubs need pitching help and would love to add a starter of his caliber.
Burnes hasn't shied away from his relationship with Counsell. As recently as this summer, Burnes and the former Brewers manager were on the best of terms.
“Couns is obviously a guy I was pretty close with. I talked to him a lot throughout this offseason. He’s someone I’ll always be in contact with because he’s someone who gave me a chance. I became pretty close with him over the years," Burnes said about Counsell back in July.
Frankly, this all comes down to the Cubs willingness to spend on an ace. Shota Imanaga is solid in his own right, as well as Justin Steele -- but are they Burnes-caliber? I'd argue not, but time will tell if Jed Hoyer feels the same way. His backstory with Counsell should only help matters this winter.