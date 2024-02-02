Corbin Burnes reaction to Baltimore Orioles trade is perfect
The Orioles just added one of the best pitchers in baseball.
For ages, the Baltimore Orioles were an MLB doormat. Then, with the help of the best farm system in the league, they rose to become one of the brightest young teams out there. Still, they were missing something: Owners willing to make the moves necessary to take them from hopeful to contender.
That all changed this week as a new ownership group came in and proved they are all-in by trading for Cy Young Award winner and three-time All-Star Corbin Burnes.
Burnes comes to Baltimore fresh off three straight seasons with double-digit victories. NL Central rivals like the Cubs and Cardinals feverishly celebrated his departure. And now he's primed to create similar levels of fear and loathing in the AL East.
What was Burnes' first public response to the trade?
Corbin Burnes responds to Orioles trade on social media
Burnes used one emoji to react to a post from the official MLB Instagram account: Eyeballs.
The righty has spent his entire career with the Brewers, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft. Whatever attachments he has to the city of Milwaukee, Burnes need only look at what the Orioles have built to get excited about the move.
Burnes will join a Baltimore team that won 101 games last season with a youthful team well ahead of schedule. He'll lead a rotation that also includes Kyle Bradish, Dean Kremer, John Means and Grayson Rodriguez.
Burnes made his major league debut in 2018 with an impressive 2.61 ERA in 30 appearances as a reliever. He had a rough transition as a starter in 2019 going 1-5, but it all paid off beginning in 2020. In nine starts that season, he was 4-1 with an ERA of 2.11. By 2021, he was a Cy Young winner after leading MLB with a 2.43 ERA in his first full season as a starter. He's been an All-Star in each season since.