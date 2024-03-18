Could Russell Wilson-Justin Fields combo land Mike Tomlin on the hot seat?
There is a lot of pressure on Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin this season to make the Russell Wilson-Justin Fields quarterback combo work.
By Lior Lampert
The Pittsburgh Steelers completely overhauled their quarterback room in a matter of days this offseason.
The Steelers parted ways with all three signal-callers who started games for them last year, trading 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles for pennies on the dollar and losing veteran backups Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to AFC rivals via free agency.
With three quarterbacks out, two new additions are coming in: Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.
Pittsburgh signed Wilson to a one-year, $1.21 million contract after the Denver Broncos released him and traded a conditional 2025 sixth-round selection to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Fields (the pick becomes a fourth-rounder if he plays at least 51 percent of the Steelers offensive snaps in 2024).
Now that they have multiple bites at the apple to solve the quarterback struggles that have plagued a Pittsburgh franchise since the retirement of presumed Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger. However, if the Wilson-Fields duo flops, it could spell trouble for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.
Mike Tomlin’s job could depend on Russell Wilson-Justin Fields tandem
Roughly a month before trading for Fields, ESPN’s Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that Tomlin is a “big fan” of the 2021 No. 11 overall pick. Even earlier in the offseason, Peter King of NBC Sports suggested that the Steelers coach wants a veteran quarterback after the failed Pickett experiment, with Wilson being labeled a potential target.
Tomlin essentially hand-picked Wilson and Fields, so there will be pressure on him to utilize one or both signal-callers to improve what has been arguably the most disappointing offensive unit in the NFL in recent seasons, especially considering they boast a talented group of skill position players.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Tomlin reached out to Wilson to address the situation and make it known that he is still the starting quarterback following the trade that sent Fields to Pittsburgh last week. However, that could change if Pittsburgh gets off to a slow start offensively in 2024.