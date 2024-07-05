Cowboys cannot afford backup QB drama after concerning Dak Prescott injury
By John Buhler
Fact: Every Dallas Cowboys game should air as a standalone on TNT because they too know drama. Why bother winning games when you can find new and creative ways to be in the headlines? While you may have been consuming your body weight in Nathan's hot dogs to show your support for American icon Joey Chestnut, the Cowboys were doing things. Why are they always doing stuff?
As a photo of starting quarterback Dak Prescott wearing a walking boot out and about in Cabo San Lucas surfaced over the weekend, Jon Machota of The Athletic hinted that Dallas may go with Trey Lance over Cooper Rush as Prescott's backup this fall. Machota mentioned Lance could make the 53-man roster, while Rush could stick with the team in some capacity as their emergency option.
While I don't agree with this at all, mostly because Rush is a great backup option and Lance is pretty much a bust outside of that one great year at North Dakota State before COVID, the Cowboys are always doing stuff. Heading into the most critical season in recent memory, Dallas needs to be putting out fires as opposed to igniting them. Well, Jerry Jones is an oil man, so good luck with that...
Lance may be younger and have higher upside, but this feels like a double-down of a bad investment.
A backup QB controversy is exactly what the Dallas Cowboys don't need
For once in my adult life, I would love to see the Cowboys pulling in the same direction. The problem with that is Jones always has ulterior motives, which is to feed his massive octogenarian ego that is growing larger than the sun as we speak. Until he or one of his children empower a head coach who is worth a damn, nothing will change. We are merely shuffling the chairs on the deck of the Titanic, man.
Going with Lance probably has everything to do with years of service. If the Cowboys cut him, anyone can have him. If the Cowboys were to move on from Rush, he is more likely to return on a new contract as the emergency backup because he is a vested veteran. Again, why did The Joneses try to keep up with The Joneses and add Lance in the first place? It didn't make any sense when it occurred.
Overall, I am sure that Prescott should be fine. He is not going to play much, if at all, during the preseason. It will be all about Lance strutting his stuff to see if he can beat out Rush once again for all. Regardless, they are going to put out enough good tape to get potentially other teams besides the Cowboys interested in them if either should be cut. Lance has no choice but to perform in August.
To me, Dallas can win games with Rush with Prescott out, but I am not so sure about Lance instead.