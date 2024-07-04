Cowboys fans in panic after photo surfaces of Dak Prescott in a cast
By Mark Powell
A report has made the rounds on the Fourth of July that appears to show Dak Prescott on vacation in Cabo San Lucas. Yes, I'm burying the lede.
While Prescott is free to vacation wherever he pleases during the NFL offseason, what Dallas Cowboys fans don't like to see is their franchise quarterback walking around with boot on his foot. It's unclear if Prescott is dealing with an undisclosed injury, or if this photo shows Prescott at all. However, a number of reputable outlets have run with it, suggesting there is some truth to the matter.
There's plenty of time before the start of training camp for Prescott to recover, and there's little indication he suffered a major injury in official Cowboys practice -- frankly, it'd be tough to hide that kind of information.
Is Dak Prescott actually hurt? Cowboys fans in panic
The sourcing on this original post is inconclusive, but has since been backed up by Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. Per Watkins, "Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been wearing a protective boot on his right foot because of a foot sprain, a person with knowledge of his health told The Dallas Morning News."
The Cowboys start training camp on July 25. This appears to be the same leg Prescott injured in 2020, when he underwent season-ending surgery for a dislocation of his right ankle. Prescott hasn't suffered a major injury to the ankle since then, and it's unclear what precisely the Cowboys quarterback hurt since the team's last organized workout in early June.
Dak Prescott injury could complicate Cowboys extension
The Cowboys hope to extend Prescott prior to the 2024 season, as he'll be entering his final year under contract. Recent quarterback contracts have broken the bank, to put it lightly, and prior to Prescott's undisclosed injury he was expected to make upwards of $60 million per year.
If Dak's injury isn't serious, then it should have little impact on negotiations with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys front office. If he's forced to miss time time training camp (or worse), however, it's a bargaining chip for Dallas to leverage against him.