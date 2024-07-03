Cowboys insider casts serious doubt on troublesome Dak Prescott rumor
By Kinnu Singh
The Dallas Cowboys have spent the offseason embroiled in contract negotiations with their three franchise players. Quarterback Dak Prescott has held the Cowboys hostage with his mammoth salary cap figure as he enters the final year of his deal. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is entering the fifth-year option year on his rookie contract, has held out of mandatory minicamp while he negotiates a contract extension. Linebacker Micah Parsons became eligible for a contract extension this offseason, and he has made it clear that he's also searching for a payday.
The Cowboys are currently in the last quiet phase of their offseason before they begin training camp on July 25 in Oxnard, California. Until then, a contract extension for Lamb will likely take priority — the All-Pro wide receiver is expected to skip training camp without a new deal in hand.
Yet, the Cowboys may have some concerns with Prescott that go beyond his looming contract extension.
Cowboys insider shuts down rumor of QB Dak Prescott undergoing MRI for undisclosed injury
During an appearance on the "Ross Tucker Podcast," pro sports bettor Steve Fezzik claimed that Prescott may not be fully healthy and reportedly underwent an MRI.
"News is, he's not 100 percent, and [sports bettors] have been betting against the Cowboys the last three days," Fezzik said. "There's rumors that he had an MRI. That's unconfirmed, but that's the rumors I'm hearing and money has been coming against the Cowboys. Their season win number is now down to 10, with a little vig to the under."
Mike Fisher of Cowboys Country responded to this claim by Fezzik by checking in with a source close to the situation. Fisher says the source told him "Don't waste your time" on what he says is "a non-story."
So, no need to worry, Cowboys fans.
Prescott rebounded from a tough 2022 campaign and put together a season that earned him second-team All-Pro honors. In 2023, he led the league in completion percentage (69.5) and touchdown passes (36) while posting career highs in passing yards (4,516) and passer rating (105.9). Prescott earned second-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career, and finished in second for NFL MVP voting behind Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.
The 30-year-old quarterback remained healthy in 2023, but he was hampered by injuries in the prior four seasons. In Week 5 of the 2020 season, Prescott suffered a gruesome dislocated ankle injury that caused him to miss the remainder of the season. He dealt with a strained right shoulder and a right calf strain during the 2021 season, and he was significantly limited by a thumb fracture in 2022.
The Cowboys win total for the 2024 season is currently set at 10.5 wins, per BetMGM sportsbook, but oddsmakers expect the Cowboys to finish under that projection. Dallas has -175 odds to win 10 or fewer games, an implied probability of 63.6 percent.
The Cowboys have won 12 games in three consecutive seasons, but an underwhelming offseason has caused some to sour on their outlook. The Cowboys took a conservative approach to the offseason, allowing key players such as Tony Pollard, Dorance Armstrong, Tyron Smith, and Tyler Biadasz to leave in free agents. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore remains unsigned and is unlikely to end up back in Dallas.
The Cowboys made no convincing effort to replace Pollard with a viable running threat, instead opting to bring back running back Ezekiel Elliott to lead an unthreatening rotation. Linebacker Eric Kendricks and running back Royce Freeman were their most notable external free agency signings.