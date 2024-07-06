CeeDee Lamb cooks disgruntled former Cowboys wideout for laughable take
CeeDee Lamb is currently looking for a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys, one of several crucial negotiations that Jerry Jones and Co. are currently dealing with. But while one of the NFL's best receivers waits to get his first new contract since he was a first-round pick in 2020, he's got the time to take aim at a former Cowboys wideout who came after him on social media.
Cole Beasley was signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent out of SMU in 2012 and went on to have a nice NFL career, including spending his first seven seasons with the Cowboys before joining the Bills and finishing his time as a pro in 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one brief final run with Buffalo. Nowadays, however, he's a pro in hot takes, and Lamb was the subject of one.
The fast-developing beef started when a video of Lamb's workouts in explosiveness training were posted on X/Twitter, which caused Beasley to chime in and tell him to just do squats and power cleans instead of these specified workouts.
Admittedly, that's pretty innocuous. But when one fan quoted Beasley's reaction to basically say that the former Cowboy shouldn't be giving advice to Lamb considering the discrepancy between their production in Dallas, Beasley took it to the next level of hating.
CeeDee Lamb roasts Cole Beasley for terrible take about Cowboys WR
Beasley came out swinging, saying that he could hit 1,000 yards if he were given 180 targets (Lamb was targeted 181 times in the 2023 season en route to 1,749 yards) and that fans should "check the film" because he's one of the best at getting open that there's been.
That's when Lamb was compelled to join the conversation and he went for blood right out of the gate. He told Beasley that he doesn't need that many targets to get 1,000 yards in a season and would go "route-for-route" when it comes to creating separation. He then offered the death blow, "Just Chill", at the end of his message, almost seeming bothered that he had to waste time clearing this up.
For starters, Lamb is absolutely right -- he doesn't need 180 targets to get to the 1,000-yard mark. While the 1,749 yards was a career-high this past season, he amassed 1,359 receiving yards in 2022 on 156 targets and hit 1,102 yards in the 2021 season on just 120 targets. Beasley's career-high was 967 yards in the 2020 season with the Bills when he got 107 targets. His best mark with the Cowboys was 833 yards on 98 targets in the 2016 season.
Let's be clear, part of what Beasley is saying is true. He was truly one of the best at getting open in the NFL at receiver for several years. Where his argument falls apart, however, is thinking that he's in the same class as a CeeDee Lamb or others among the game's elite. Beasley played a valuable role in the offense but he was largely just that -- a role player. Someone like Lamb affects all levels of the field game-to-game, the same of which just wasn't true for Beasley.
Lamb came in and clearly delivered the final word, though. This probably isn't a longlasting beef or anything to pit these two receivers against one another, to be sure. However, Lamb had to defend himself in this situation and he did so masterfully. Maybe Beasley will be a bit more careful choosing his words next time when he unloads a take like this on social media.