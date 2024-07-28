Cowboys complete lack of clarity with CeeDee Lamb is an institutional failure
By Mark Powell
The issue with the Dallas Cowboys is not that they owe several star players -- namely Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons -- extensions, it is that they fail to communicate with those contributors. The when, where and why are not discussed when it comes to the best players on the Dallas roster, let alone those further down on the depth chart.
The Jones family knows that, regardless of whether the team keeps Prescott, Parsons and Co. around, fans will flock to AT&T Stadium. There is money to be made, and the Jones patricarch is an oil man, after all.
Jerry's kids, many of whom are in leadership positions within the Cowboys organization, hold the same philosophy. Long-term plans with the Cowboys are secret, and kept within the front office, rather than shared with players who might very well be interested in such things.
Dallas Cowboys have failed miserably in extension talks with star players
It's why Jerry and Stephen Jones have repeatedly told fans that Prescott will be extended, along with the rest. It's all part of their plan, even if that plan is vague and borderline impossible to comprehend. The longer the Cowboys wait to extend their stars, the more they will pay. In fact, that longer they wait, the more Dallas is at risk of losing one or more of Prescott, Lamb and Parsons altogether.
So when Stephen Jones says he's had positive conversations with Lamb's agent, it's tough to take him at his word. Lamb is sitting out of training camp for a reason, after all.
The Cowboys had all offseason to progress with Prescott and Lamb in particular, but it took until training camp to make a legitimate offer. “Right now, I would characterize both conversations as upbeat,” Stephen Jones said. “Back and forth with both Todd [France] and Tory [Dandy]. I like where we stand.”
Yet, Dallas waited until the quarterback market went up $10 million for top-tier passers to re-sign Prescott (nupefully). They're in for a similar situation with Lamb given Justin Jefferson's extension.
Meanwhile, any dope could've told Cowboys ownership they were wasting money by sitting on their hands. The lack of communication between players, ownership and the fanbase is as obvious as ever. Lamb is just the latest victim.