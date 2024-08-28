Cowboys 'condition' on Dalvin Cook signing would be humiliating, even for him
By Mark Powell
Dalvin Cook is in the twilight of his career, holding on by a thread of what remains. Yes, this will make you feel old, but Cook is still just 29! Running backs tend to fall off a cliff after 28, given the number of carries they've taken since high school. Cook -- a prominent feature at Florida State and then with the Minnesota Vikings -- has nearly 1,400 carries in his NFL career alone.
Still, the former Pro Bowl running back should be able to find a spot on an NFL roster. Following cut day, those rosters are set across the league. Teams know exactly what they have, and where they made need to upgrade heading into the season. While Cook isn't a starting-caliber back in the NFL anymore, he's a serviceable backup and can read a defense better than most to find the hole.
This is where the Cowboys come in. Dallas hosted Cook and were impressed with his viral workout tape. Their current depth chart consists of Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn, so there's definitely a lot to be desired after losing Tony Pollard to the Tennessee Titans this offseason.
Cowboys Dalvin Cook interest comes with a major catch
Yes, the Cowboys are interested in Cook, but they'd prefer not to go back on their word to one of the players who already made the 53-man roster. So, in order to sign Cook, Dallas would prefer him start on the practice squad. Cook averaged just over 3.2 yards-per-carry in 2023, so he certainly has a lot to prove, but he's not a practice squad player.
Cook has another visit scheduled with the Indianapolis Colts, and assuming that goes well, Dallas loses all leverage. This team has needed running back help all offseason long, but did nothing. Elliott -- who isn't much better than Cook himself by the numbers -- is slotted as the starting bell-cow. Dowdle has some potential, and by many accounts Vaughn barely made the team.
The former Vikings star also has a connection to new Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who was the head coach in Minnesota during Cook's time there. This would facilitate the process, even though Zimmer plays on the other side of the ball.
Just over a week before the season begins, there aren't many running back upgrades available to the Cowboys. Either they are comfortable with what they have in Elliott, Dowdle and Vaughn, or they should bring in Cook as outside help. Conditions will not help in this scenario.