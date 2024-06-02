Cowboys could eliminate one possible Ezekiel Elliott replacement from the depth chart
By John Buhler
While the story of having Ezekiel Elliott back with the Dallas Cowboys is certainly intriguing, I feel like America's Team is missing the point in all of this. Elliott is so far past his prime, it is ridiculous. Even more so, the Cowboys bringing him back largely prevented them from either retaining Tony Pollard, who signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency, or adding someone of note in the NFL Draft.
To only further complicate things, the Cowboys are contemplating a position change for diminutive tailback Deuce Vaughn, a second-year pro out of Kansas State. The former Big 12 star stands at a whopping 5-foot-6. Although he caught passes all the time out of the backfield in college, this is the NFL. Surely, he will be able to make it work on NFL Sundays, but why did the Cowboys even draft him?
Maybe his father being a scout for the team had something to do with it? Here is what Vaughn said.
"It was one of those things that we had kind of talked about at the end of the season last year. Talking with [offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer] just a little bit about getting with the slot…Just learning a little bit more about it. Because it's one of the things I did in college and love to do. Just adds another value."
Should Vaughn effectively transition from running back to slot receiver, that would mean the focal points of the Cowboys' rushing attack will be centered around Elliott and Rico Dowdle. There are other tailbacks in the running back room like Royce Freeman, but man, the Cowboys are about to the worst running game in football by a country mile. This is a team that should be in win-now mode, man.
For so many reasons, it is hard to see the Cowboys doing anything but circle the drain after this year.
This move orchestrated by offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer may be more about getting the ball in Vaughn's hands in space, without enduring so much of the physical punishment that comes from being a running back. In time, I suspect this move will work out for the Cowboys, sort of... Look for Vaughn to have a great year or two in the slot before commanding big money in his free agency.
Once again, the Cowboys seem to have failed to read the room, the board, the book or anything in general. The scribblings on Jerry Jones' legal pad are merely that. Unless you are a noted stenographer, those scribblings as are decipherable as a toddler's attempt at hieroglyphics. They have gone about sustaining excellence in the running back room. Nobody else does this nonsense.
So what is going to happen is the Cowboys will not have a reliable running game entering a season in which they need to win big. If they don't get to the NFC Championship, everyone but The Joneses are getting fired because that is just how things roll in Big D. The good news is Elliott is back in town to push more merch for this franchise that is more stuck in the '90s than Mom's Rachel Green haircut.
Just know that I will be there for you, while your team is owned by essentially Ross Geller's father.