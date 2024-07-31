Cowboys fans are making Jerry Jones pay, literally, for failed investments
By Scott Rogust
The Dallas Cowboys had yet another miserable end to the season when they were eliminated by the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round, even though they were the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Cowboys fans were given a bit of hope when team owner Jerry Jones said that the team would be "all-in" heading into the offseason. Jones followed that up by...not doing much of anything. Instead, it was bringing in linebacker Eric Kendricks and reuniting with running back Ezekiel Elliott. Other than that, it's the same team as last season, save for those who signed elsewhere in free agency.
Cowboys fans were not happy with how the offseason went. That appears to be evident based on the environment at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, Calif.
Mike Leslie of WFAA in Dallas posted a photo onto his X (or Twitter) account, showing mostly empty bleacher seats at Cowboys training camp. If you wanted a better look at camp, check out Jon Machota of The Athletic's video of practice on Tuesday and the lack of fans in the stands.
Cowboys fans apparently aren't flocking to training camp
Considering the Cowboys have been dubbed "America's Team" and are one of the most valuable sports franchise in the world, seeing empty stands for training camp is pretty shocking. Could it be that the fanbase is fed up with how the team has performed in recent years?
It's a well-known fact that the Cowboys have been playoff underperformers for nearly three decades. Dallas has never made it to the Super Bowl or past the Divisional Round since 1995. While last season felt like it might have been the year they could go on a run, they put up a dud performance and were blown out 48-32 by the No. 7 seed Packers.
As mentioned, the Cowboys didn't make any substantial moves in free agency. Then, there's the fact that quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are not signed past this upcoming season. To make matter worse, the quarterback and wide receiver markets drastically increased this offseason, meaning that the Cowboys will have to pay even more to keep Prescott and Lamb. Prescott is at camp, but there's no indication that a new deal is arriving any time soon. Lamb is currently holding out, but team executive vice president Stephen Jones revealed that they recently began speaking with the wide receiver.
Does the lack of fans at training camp mean that there will be a fan holdout this regular season? Probably not. In fact, the Jones' glowingly revealed that season ticket sales were at a high rate when asked about fan frustration. But, seeing so few Cowboys fans at training camp is odd.