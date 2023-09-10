What time and channel is the Cowboys game today, Sept. 10?
Dallas opens the 2023 NFL season with a matchup in New York against the rival Giants. But what time and channel is the Cowboys game on today in Week 1?
Hopes should be high for the Dallas Cowboys as they begin the 2023 NFL season. They'll have a chance to make a real statement too as Dak Prescott and company will go on the road to face one of their fiercest divisional rivals, the New York Giants, at MetLife Stadium.
The Giants have been getting a ton of love this offseason after the moves to acquire Darren Waller, improve the pass-catching corps, and fortify plenty of weak spots. However, that hype shouldn't cloud the fact that the Cowboys might have one of the best top-to-bottom rosters in football this season.
Prescott appears hungry to put a disappointing last season behind him, Tony Pollard takes over as RB1 as fans have long clamored for, the starting O-line is elite, CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks headline the receivers, Micah Parsons is one of the league's best rushers, and the list goes on. This is a roster that could contend for a Super Bowl.
Of course, they have to live up to that -- which has unfortunately been the issue for Jerry Jones' team. But we'll see how close they are when the Cowboys play on Sunday in Week 1. Fans looking to see that, however, might be wondering when and what channel they can watch this game on.
We've got your answers.
What time is the Cowboys game today in Week 1?
As has been the case in many previous seasons, the Cowboys game will be on Sunday Night Football today, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 10. The Dallas-New York rivalry has often been put into this primetime spot, especially when it's happening the opening week of the NFL season. This year is no different as they get that coveted time slot with all of the football world watching.
What channels is the Cowboys game on today, Sept. 10?
The Cowboys game will be on NBC, which is the exclusive home for Sunday Night Football, in Week 1. Check your local providers for what channel NBC is in your area as the local cable networks vary from city to city. On that note, though, NBC will also stream the Cowboys game on Peacock, their streaming service, for subscribers.