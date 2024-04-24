Jerry Jones accidentally shows he doesn't pay much attention to NFL Draft history or strategy
Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones was caught slipping during his pre-draft press conference on Tuesday.
By Lior Lampert
Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, also known as "America's Team," is not only the proprietor but also the franchise figurehead. He met with reporters on Tuesday as we gear up for the 2024 NFL Draft this week, making several memorable comments.
But perhaps none are more noteworthy than Jones' response to being asked about the idea of trading down in the draft, highlighting his lack of awareness regarding the team's previous track record and strategy that landed them arguably the most impactful player on their roster -- edge rusher Micah Parsons.
Marcus Mosher of USA Today's Raiders Wire reported that Jones replied to the prospective question of moving down the board by saying: "You don't trade down from a Micah Parsons." But little did the Cowboys owner realize that is the same scenario that played out in 2021 when the team traded out of the No. 10 pick in a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles only to land Parsons with the No. 12 selection.
Jerry Jones' press conference slip-up shows how little attention he pays to Cowboys, NFL Draft history
The Cowboys received the 12th pick, along with a 2021 third-rounder (No. 84) from Philly in a deal to move out of the tenth spot, allowing their divisional foes to take 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith of Alabama while they took the pass rusher out of Penn State-- and the rest is history.
Luckily for Jones, he pays other people (and handsomely) to handle the draft evaluation process. So, he doesn't need to focus much of his attention or energy on the team's plans/strategy. But we have seen him take a more hands-on approach if a specific player is still on the board when they're on the clock, as evidenced by ignoring other roster needs and trade offers to select All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in 2020.
Jones apparently seems to have forgotten how the draft order works based on additional remarks made during the press conference. Regardless, that didn't stop him from giving his best non-answer to date on the ongoing contract negotiations between the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott.