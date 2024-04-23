Jerry Jones gives his best non-answer to date on Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb extensions
The Dallas Cowboys have been incredibly consistent, finishing with a 12-5 record each of the past three seasons. It resulted in division titles in 2021 and 2023 and a wild card berth in 2022. Those NFC East crowns didn’t mean much come playoff times, with home losses to the 49ers and Packers, respectively.
In 2022, Dallas won a wild card game at Tampa Bay but fell a week later at San Francisco in the divisional round.
Fair or unfair, quarterback Dak Prescott has faced a lot of heat for those postseason failures. The team is 2-5 in the seven playoff games he started. However, there is plenty of blame to go around when it comes to the franchise’s postseason woes. More on that later.
Jerry Jones isn’t ready to show Dak and CeeDee the money
Prescott is on the verge of hitting the open market in 2025. That’s also the case for teammate CeeDee Lamb. The talented wide receiver was the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Oklahoma Sooner inked a four-year, $14.01 million deal as a rookie. Dallas obviously picked up his fifth-year option, and he’ll make $17.991 million in 2024 (via Spotrac).
There’s been plenty of talk regarding extensions for the duo. Lamb comes off an All-Pro year in which he led the NFL with 135 receptions, and also posted career-highs in receiving yards (1,749) and TD grabs (12). Prescott completed 69.5 percent of his throws, a personal best, good for 4,516 yards, and four times as many touchdown passes (36) as interceptions (9). It was a bounce-back season for the eight-year pro.
So, what’s the holdup on the extensions? Jon Machota of The Athletic has the up-to-date answer.
It appears that Jones wants to see a little more from both players, and that’s certainly understandable.
Then again, it should be pointed out that the Dallas Cowboys are a combined 5-13 in their last 18 postseason games since winning Super Bowl XXX in 1995. In fact, the franchise hasn’t even reached the NFC title game since that same year. Meanwhile, Prescott was two years old the last time the Cowboys hoisted the Lombardi.