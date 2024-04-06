Cowboys legend thinks he knows exactly why bad press is out about Micah Parsons
One former Dallas Cowboys legend suggests the negative publicity connected to Micah Parsons is connected to the superstar edge rusher being in line for a massive payday.
By Lior Lampert
Amid buzz that some members of the Dallas Cowboys would feel a sense of relief about losing superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons, former franchise wide receiver Dez Bryant weighed in on the matter, suggesting that the timing of the reports is suspect.
“Aw sh*t I know how this go SMFH,” Bryant tweeted in response to the alleged rumors regarding Parsons and his behavioral issues, adding that this is “what happens whenever it’s time to get paid.”
Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant connects negative Micah Parsons press to looming contract extension
Speaking from experience, Bryant points out that it is very convenient for the Cowboys that Dallas media is spreading negative news about their perennial Defensive Player of the Year contender during the same offseason he becomes eligible for what will be a lucrative long-term contract extension that breaks the bank when/if he signs.
Dallas has exercised the fifth-year option of Parsons’ contract, which is no surprise. However, it would be shocking if he takes the field for his fifth season in 2025 without a multi-year deal that makes him one of the highest-paid defensive players in NFL history.
Parsons has earned three Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro honors in his first three years as a pro, ranking fourth in total sacks recorded since 2021 (40.5). He embodies what it means to be a game-wrecker on the defensive side of the ball, taking over games with his ability to rush the passer and routinely making impactful plays on a defensive unit that has been regarded as one of the best in football since he entered the league.
The pass rusher isn't the only player on the Cowboys roster that needs a new deal. Quarterback Dak Prescott is set to become a free agent after the 2024 season and could command huge money once again. Then there's wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is also a free agent after the upcoming campaign and will earn a contract that makes him one of the highest-paid receivers in the game, considering he is one of the best at his position.
While we cannot rule out a potential plot to sabotage the contractual value of Parsons as the two sides try to find common ground, hopefully, Bryant is right. Because if not, the recent comments about the 2021 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year are far from encouraging and potentially enough to deter the Cowboys from paying him like the franchise cornerstone he is.