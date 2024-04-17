Cowboys long-awaited Ezekiel Elliott replacement could be the ultimate fan favorite
NFL Draft prospect Audric Estimé has a chance to fill the shoes of his favorite player for his favorite team and would welcome the opportunity with open arms based on his recent comments.
By Lior Lampert
After losing starting running back Tony Pollard to the Tennessee Titans in free agency this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have done little to replace his production, aside from signing underwhelming veteran Royce Freeman on Tuesday.
It is hard to envision the Cowboys entering the 2024 season with Freeman and Rico Dowdle atop their running back depth chart, and their inactivity in the open market has led many to believe Dallas will address their backfield via the NFL Draft.
One prospect who would welcome being selected by "America's Team" with open arms is Audric Estimé of Notre Dame, a lifelong fan of the franchise who spoke in depth with Kay Adams of Up & Adams about how he idolizes esteemed former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot during an appearance on the hit sports television show.
Audric Estimé would love to fill the shoes of former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot in Dallas
"I loved Zeke [Ezekiel Elliot]. When the Cowboys drafted him I almost cried," Estimé said. "I used to watch his highlights before every night of my games in high school," he added.
In a matter of days, Estimé could experience a full-circle moment, joining a Cowboys team looking to find their next franchise successor after Pollard failed to emerge as the long-term replacement for Elliot. He met with them at the combine, referring to having the opportunity to meet with Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy as "a dream come true" to Adams.
Moreover, Estimé is still in awe "to be in this position to maybe be a Dallas Cowboy" and fill the shoes of his favorite player. But despite looking up to Zeke, he told Adams he is unlikely to replicate his famous draft night crop top suit: "I like it, but I don't know if I could rock that."
Like Elliot, Estimé is touted for his pass-catching and blocking prowess out of the backfield, and the Cowboys were deemed his best landing spot, per Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report. He ran for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior in 2023, adding 17 receptions for 142 scoreless yards, demonstrating his versatility and three-down ability.
Previous reporting from Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has told us the Cowboys are at least exploring the possibility of reuniting with Elliot this offseason. How cool would it be to see Estimé share the backfield with his favorite player on the team he grew up rooting for?