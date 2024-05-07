Cowboys NFL Draft execution will infuriate fans after Ezekiel Elliott signing
By Jack Posey
After losing to the Green Bay Packers in last season’s Wild Card game, 48-32, the Dallas Cowboys will look to rebound this upcoming season. Owner Jerry Jones said early in the offseason that he wanted to go “all-in” for the 2024-2025 season.
That would undoubtedly be the right idea for Jones as the Cowboys are set to lose several key contributors in the 2025 offseason, including franchise quarterback Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. But Jones and the Cowboys have failed to make the moves necessary to indicate that they plan on following through.
The Cowboys have lost talent and have failed to add to their roster to counteract their loss. They have lost key players such as Tyron Smith, Tony Pollard, Stephon Gilmore, Leighton Vander-Esch (retired), and DC Dan Quinn, who poached many other coaches from the Cowboys’ staff.
Jerry Jones, Cowboys ignored running back for too long
Running back was maybe the position with the most questions for the Cowboys. Two years ago, Tony Pollard had a fantastic season behind Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott would leave for New England the following offseason, and Pollard was expected to step into the starting role quickly. He failed to have the superb season fans and experts thought and left for Tennessee this offseason.
Early in the offseason, the Cowboys were linked to veteran tailback Derrick Henry. However, that link did not come to fruition, and he signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Henry later revealed that the Cowboys did not even contact him, much to the astonishment of Dallas football fans. The Cowboys did nothing until the NFL Draft when they were forced to make moves. The Cowboys did address positions of need, including offensive and defensive line and a linebacker, but they failed to select a running back.
Cowboys had a chance to select a running back
Jerry Jones was high on Texas running back Jonathon Brooks, calling their interview the best pre-draft interview he’s ever had. Brooks was selected No. 46 overall by the Panthers. The Cowboys showed interest in USC’s Marshawn Lloyd, enough to convince Lloyd that he might land in Dallas, but he was selected at pick 88 by the Packers. The Cowboys were reportedly high on former Volunteer Jaylen Wright, who the Dolphins selected at pick 120. The Cowboys did not hold a fourth-round pick in the draft but failed to use either two of their third-round picks or a higher pick on a running back.
Instead of drafting a running back, the Cowboys reunited with veteran Ezekiel Elliott, signing him to a one-year deal with a maximum value of $13 million. The running back room now includes Elliott, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, and Hunter Luepke.