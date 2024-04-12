Cowboys draft could feature a shocking strategy amid troubling offseason
The Cowboys have accomplished precious little this offseason and their NFL Draft strategy might be as vanilla as possible.
Mike McCarthy’s team has put together three consecutive 12-5 seasons, and division titles in 2021 and 2023. Still, the Dallas Cowboys’ drought when it comes to getting back to the NFC Championship Game, much less the Super Bowl, is closing in on its third decade of futility.
The reigning NFC East champions have watched each of their three division rivals make numerous additions (to offset the departures) to their roster this offseason. The Cowboys have also seen plenty of players leave via free agency. However, the only veteran of note to sign with Dallas is linebacker Eric Kendricks, late of the Chargers. That lack of movement has raised at least one set of eyebrows in the league.
“I don’t really understand the plan there so far this offseason,” an NFC scouting director told ESPN’s Jordan Reid, “but there’s a lot weighing on this draft, and they seem to be confident about finding a bunch of starters.”
Dallas Cowboys could fortify their offensive line early in this month’s draft
“The Cowboys have drafted well since vice president of player personnel Will McClay took over the draft room in 2014,” explained ESPN’s Todd Archer, “but there is little wiggle room. The 2023 draft class contributed little last season, and the Cowboys can't have a repeat of that with the 2024 class. The Cowboys are down two starters on the offensive line (Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz) so at the very least they need a tackle or a center to be a Day 1 starter…”
Tyron Smith signed with the New York Jets this offseason, while Biadasz (Dallas’ starting center the past three seasons) joined Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders. Who could the powers that be have an eye on in terms of possible replacements in the draft, which is less than two weeks away?
"Graham Barton [Duke] and Jackson Powers-Johnson [Oregon] would be plug-and-play options along the interior, and drafting either would allow Tyler Smith to move to left tackle. But don't sleep on Dallas doubling up and selecting two offensive linemen early in the draft. Cooper Beebe (Kansas State) and Dominick Puni (Kansas) are Day 2 options who have the potential to be early starters."
The Cowboys’ offensive line, ranked eighth in 2023 by Pro Football Focus, has produced its share of stars for the past decade or so. It’s about to get a little bit of a makeover.