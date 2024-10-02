Cowboys replacement for Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence isn’t nearly good enough
The beaten-up Dallas Cowboys added some depth to the defensive line. But hopefully, it’s a (very) temporary fix for a depleted Cowboys defense.
With Micah Parsons most likely out this week and DeMarcus Lawrence out for at least four weeks — Lawrence was put on IR officially Tuesday — the Cowboys turned to K.J. Henry as the replacement pass rusher.
Henry should not be the Cowboys fully committed solution to solving its depth problem in the pass rush. He’s played in just two games this season, hasn’t recorded a stat and has 1.5 sacks and 19 total tackles in 10 games last season.
This is what happens when you don’t make any moves in free agency.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys opted for a cavalier approach to the 2024 offseason. Each week, they're reminded that probably wasn't a good idea.
The irony of Jones’ “All in” message to Cowboys fans after last season’s early playoff exit.
Dallas is entering games against Pittsburgh and Detroit crippled and looking for offensive rhythm.
The running game is horrendous and now arguably the most important part of the defense is in the hands of second-year players Henry and DeMarvion Overshown.
Overshown hasn’t recorded a sack since the Cowboys abused the Cleveland Browns offensive line in Week 1 and he has 29 total tackles this season.
If you thought the 2-2 start to the season was ominous before, Cowboys fans look away now.
The Dallas Cowboys can’t afford to fall off before their bye week
Dallas has to find a way to make it to the bye week without, one, any more injuries, and two, without sounding the panic alarm on the season.
Pittsburgh was just handed its first loss of the season, but Justin Fields looks to have found new life in the NFL with the Steelers and Mike Tomlin.
He’s playing like the Fields everyone anticipated when he entered the league in 2021.
And taking hits to the defense couldn’t come at a worse time for Dallas with Detroit’s offense looking every bit scary after lighting up the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.
Dallas enters Sunday night with the fourth worst defense. The good thing is the Steelers aren’t particularly a strong offense. But it gets easier for them against the ailing Dallas defensive front.
As for the Detroit Lions? They have a top 10 offense after Week 4 and look to stay hot as well.
There are plenty of teams’ whose seasons are all but over, even if its just a quarter of the way into the season. Dallas hasn’t reached that point yet.
But with the lack of offensive production – points wise and running the ball wise – and a defense that doesn’t look the same without Dan Quinn calling the plays, Dallas just has to get by the next few weeks.
Because if they aren’t in good shape, health-wise and record wise, Cowboys fans are going to wonder how this season went awry.