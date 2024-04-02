Latest Cowboys rumor makes Ezekiel Elliott reunion interest look even worse
The Cowboys showing interest in Ezekiel Elliott after letting Derrick Henry sign with the Ravens makes no sense.
It's been an offseason full of head-scratching decisions for the Dallas Cowboys. You'd think a Cowboys team that just got embarrassed on their home field by the No. 7 seeded Green Bay Packers would be ultra-aggressive in free agency to try and build the best possible team capable of making a Super Bowl run, but the Cowboys have been anything but aggressive.
Not only did they let key players like Tyron Smith and Tony Pollard walk, but the Cowboys have let several free agents who would've made a lot of sense on the team sign elsewhere.
One of those free agents was Derrick Henry, a player who seemed like such a perfect fit to man Dallas' backfield, especially with Pollard departing in free agency. Well, Henry signed an incredibly team-friendly deal to join the Baltimore Ravens. That, combined with Dallas' reported interest in signing Ezekiel Elliott is just hard to come to terms with.
Cowboys showing interest in Ezekiel Elliott after spurning Derrick Henry makes no sense
Sure, Henry might not be the player he once was, but let's not act as if he's a complete non-factor at the running back position. The 30-year-old rushed for 1,167 yards on a league-leading 280 attempts averaging 4.2 yards per carry. It was his least efficient season on the ground, but he was still more efficient than Pollard who averaged only 4.0 yards per carry despite playing in a loaded Cowboys offense.
Defenses keyed in on Henry and he was still solid in Tennessee. Defenses did not key in on Pollard because of how dynamic Dallas' passing attack is, and Henry still was better. Why wasn't Dallas interested when Henry signed a two-year deal worth $16 million and only $9 million guaranteed?
“When free agency started, [the Ravens] were No. 1 on my radar because they had been showing love since the trade deadline,” Henry said on The Pivot podcast hosted by former NFL players Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder. “I knew that once free agency started, I wanted to work something out if we could — even though I’m living in Dallas and Dallas being a perfect situation as well because we lived there and wouldn’t have to move."
Yes, the Ravens were his top choice, but it sounds like Henry was interested in Dallas too, calling the Cowboys a "perfect situation." Had Dallas topped Baltimore's offer, who's to say he wouldn't sign with them?
Instead of showing any interest in Henry, the Cowboys are reportedly interested in bringing Ezekiel Elliott, a former Cowboy, back to Dallas. Why?
Elliott, like Henry, was once a game-changer on the ground but he's regressed to the point where he's completely ineffective. The 28-year-old saw more carries than expected last season due to an injury to Rhamondre Stevenson but he didn't take advantage, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry. Sure, playing in a horrific New England offense didn't help, but Elliott is just not close to as dynamic of a rusher as he used to be.
It makes absolutely no sense for Dallas to show no interest in Henry but then go out and show interest in Elliott. The Cowboys will be able to get Elliott for cheaper, but what will he provide that'll help them win? Just a very strange dynamic.