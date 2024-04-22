Threats loom for Cowboys local product and potential Tony Pollard replacement
The Dallas Cowboys' potential hometown replacement for running back Tony Pollard has concerns that could threaten his draft status.
By Lior Lampert
The Dallas Cowboys have done little to address the offseason departure of dual-threat running back Tony Pollard, with journeyman Royce Freeman being their disappointing answer only answer to the position thus far, which has led many to believe they will prioritize finding a replacement via the 2024 NFL Draft.
While there is no consensus top running back in a class that is considered "subpar at the position," per ESPN's Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter ($) in his latest draft roundup, there are intriguing prospects the Cowboys could turn to -- like Jonathan Brooks of Texas.
Before suffering a Torn ACL against TCU on Nov. 11 of his junior season in 2023, Brooks "likely would have been the top running back selected, possibly in the middle or later portion of Round 1," Schefter reports. However, the injury has virtually derailed that thought.
Schefter suggests Brooks is "expected" to fall "into the second round" of the draft because of concerns with his knee, adding that any team that picks him "likely would be getting a discount" because of the ailment, naming Dallas as a likely suitor to land the Texas product to serve as the heir apparent to Pollard.
Cowboys linked to Texas RB Jonathan Brooks amid injury concerns that could cause him to tumble down the NFL Draft board
"Some think it would be a surprise if Brooks made it past Dallas' turn at No. 56," Schefter states to conclude his notes on the talented running back.
After waiting his turn for two seasons at Texas behind Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, Brooks got an opportunity to prove he could be a captivating NFL prospect as a junior, rushing for 1,139 yards on 187 attempts (6.1 yards per carry) and scoring 10 touchdowns. He also displayed pass-catching prowess out of the backfield, catching 25 passes for 286 yards and an additional score.
Brooks is the No. 57-ranked player on Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network's list of the top 150 2024 draft class prospects. While there is a local connection between Dallas and the Hallettsville, Texas native who spent his collegiate days as a Longhorn, his injury history is enough of a threat to deter the Cowboys (or any team) from selecting him in favor of other top running back prospects like Michigan's Blake Corum or USC's MarShawn Lloyd.