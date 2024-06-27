Cowboys timeline for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb deals holds potential surprises
By Kinnu Singh
The Dallas Cowboys entered the offseason with 16 players set to hit the open market in free agency, but the team made little effort to keep their star-studded roster intact. The Cowboys remained dormant as left tackle Tyron Smith, running back Tony Pollard, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, center Tyler Biadasz, defensive end Dante Folwer Jr., safety Jayron Kearse, and countless others found greener pastures.
The Cowboys were forced to remain conservative with three massive contract extensions looming on the horizon. The spotlight and focus is currently on the trio of superstars who are due for contract extensions. Quarterback Dak Prescott is heading into the final year of his deal, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is entering the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, and linebacker Micah Parsons is eligible for a long-term contract extension.
Unfortunately for Dallas, none of three will come at a discount.
Cowboys face complex contract negotiations with trio of All-Pro stars
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer provided some insight Wednesday on the standoff between Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the trio of stars.
"I think CeeDee Lamb’s situation might have the potential to get the nastiest this summer, and I also see him as the most likely of the three (if we include Micah Parsons) to get extended first. He’s in a contract year. His market is fairly straight-forward. Regardless of what the Dallas Cowboys do at quarterback going forward, they’re going to need a guy like him on the perimeter."
The longer Dallas waits to sign the three All-Pro players, the more they will cost. In particular, quarterbacks and wide receivers have dramatically redefined the market this offseason.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff signed deals with an annual average value of $55 million and $53 million, respectively. The deals trail only Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in value. The Cowboys may end up having to pay far more than that, but they may be willing to let the season play out and risk losing Prescott.
They may not be able to do that with Lamb, however. The 25-year-old did not report to the Cowboys offseason training program, and Dallas has few legitimate receiving threats behind him on the roster.
"The Dak Prescott situation is complicated, and I’m not as sure it’ll get settled before real games start (though history would suggest cooler heads will prevail on that one). And the Parsons negotiation, with two years left on his deal, is a real wild card for the team. I think Prescott and Parsons will report to camp on time. I’m not as sure on Lamb."
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also earned deals with an average annual value over $30 million, with wideouts Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, and Nico Collins trailing not too far behind.
While Lamb likely won't surpass Jefferson's figures, he won't trail far behind — especially after he put together a first-team All-Pro campaign in 2023. Lamb recorded a league-high 135 receptions for 1,749 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns during the regular season. The production is hardly a surprise — Lamb has set new career-highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns every year of his career.
Lamb is in position to put pressure on Dallas, but Parsons doesn't have much leverage for a new contract this offseason. Dallas elected to pick up his fifth-year option, so the All-Pro linebacker still has two more years left on his current deal. Still, he will likely demand a record-setting deal as well, and the Cowboys would be wise to plan accordingly.
There's also the case of head coach Mike McCarthy's expiring contract, which sets the stage for quite an interesting season in Dallas.