Cowboys won’t be without a third All-Pro in pivotal matchup against Steelers
It’s already been an odd year for Mike McCarthy’s team. The Dallas Cowboys sit with a 2-2 record entering Sunday night’s battle with the Steelers at Pittsburgh. A year ago, the club won the NFC East and owned an 8-0 record at home, compared to a 4-5 mark on the road.
This season, the Cowboys are 0-2 at AT&T Stadium (outscored 72-35 in those losses), and are 2-0 on the road, with wins over the Browns and Giants. This is indeed a perplexing team with a lot of questions that need answering.
This week, defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer will be without the services of standouts DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons. However, it appears that the disappointing Dallas’ defense will have the services of a top cornerback.
Trevon Diggs figures to play Sunday night vs. the Steelers
There’s been some recent news regarding the status of two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs, including an update by Jordan Schultz.
The numbers across the board for Dallas’ defense this season are very disturbing. In two wins this season, Cleveland and the Giants were limited to a combined 32 points and two offensive touchdowns—both scored by the Browns. In the losses to the Saints and Ravens, McCarthy’s club surrendered a distressing 72 points and 10 offensive TDs.
All told, the Cowboys enter Sunday night's game as the league’s 26th-ranked defense in terms of yards allowed. Only five teams have allowed more yards per game on the ground. Then again, the statistics between wins and losses are starting. Dallas allowed a combined 119 yards rushing in their two victories, compared to 190 vs. New Orleans and 274 vs. Baltimore.
As for Diggs, who missed 15 games and the playoff loss to the Packers a year ago, has started all four contests for the club this season. He’s totaled 18 tackles, leads the club with three passes defensed, and has one of the Cowboys’ four interceptions. That’s all well and good, and there could be quite the match-up vs. Steelers’ wideout George Pickens. Then again, Diggs is not known for his work vs. the run, and that may be bad news against the NFL’s 10th-ranked ground game.