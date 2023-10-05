Craig Counsell sure sounds like someone not coming back to Milwaukee
By Curt Bishop
The Milwaukee Brewers season is over. On Wednesday night, they were eliminated by the Arizona Diamondbacks, who defeated them by a final score of 5-2 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series.
Arizona will go on to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.
It also appears as if Craig Counsell's time as the manager of the Brewers may be at an end. Following the Brewers season-ending loss to Arizona, Counsell made some very important comments when concerning his future and that of the Brewers.
"I think this was a great bunch. This was a great team," said Counsell. "I told the guys as you move forward in your careers, you should want to create teams like this. You should use your leadership to create an atmosphere like this. This was a team you want to be on. They celebrated each other, they posted, and it's just a group that made baseball a lot of fun and that's a special group. You should remember being on teams like this and as your career moves on, do your best to promote that atmosphere and promote that leadership amongst yourselves to create teams like this."
MLB Rumors: Craig Counsell doesn't sound like he's coming back
This should be taken with a grain of salt of course, but if taken literally, it will certainly seem as if Counsell's time as the Brewers manager has come to an end.
There has been plenty of speculation that Counsell may be moving on from Milwaukee after this season. Time will tell if that speculation is accurate. But it certainly would seem that Counsell's days as the manager of the Brewers are numbered.
Considering David Stearns is now with the New York Mets, who have a managerial opening after Buck Showalter's resignation, Counsell could have a spot waiting for him in New York. It remains to be seen at the moment what will take place, but in the coming days, the Brewers and Counsell will have a decision to make.