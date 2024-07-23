Craig Counsell losing his cool with ESPN reporter is all she wrote for Cubs 2024 season
By Curt Bishop
Following a 2-1 walk-off win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell had a heated exchange with ESPN's Jesse Rogers. The Cubs skipper was asked about an at-bat taken by Christopher Morel from earlier in the game, and Rogers claimed that Morel looked like he was "swinging for the lake."
Counsell wasn't thrilled with this comment, and he let Rogers hear about it.
"Come on, Jesse. Come on. That's your comment?" Counsell said. "He's swinging for the lake? That's a bad take."
And with the struggles the Cubs have endured this season, the 2024 campaign was essentially summed up in a nutshell by this exchange. The Cubs are frustrated, and it shows.
Craig Counsell's exchange with reporter sums up Cubs 2024 struggles
The Cubs are clearly frustrated with the way things are going. It may ultimately be a lost season for the North Siders, who own a record of 49-53 following their win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.
And prior to their game against their NL Central rivals, Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer declared that unless the team goes on a big win streak, they will be sellers at the trade deadline. Any move they make will be with 2025 in mind.
But it's clear that the Cubs didn't want it to come to this. They had a productive offseason, re-signing Cody Bellinger and also bringing in Hector Neris and Shota Imanaga. Unfortunately for the North Siders, these moves didn't pan out.
Counsell's frustration with the Cubs struggles showed in his brief exchange with Rogers about Morel's at-bat. This isn't what the Cubs envisioned after having a solid offseason. They expected to compete for an NL Central title, but have fallen to nine games back of first place.
They may only sit 3.5 games out in the Wild Card race, but they have several teams they need to jump in front of in order to have a chance at the postseason. The team is frustrated, and the white flag has already been waved on the season. Nobody expected this, especially after Counsell left Milwaukee for Chicago, but reality has certainly set in.