A Cubs-Astros trade if Houston gets desperate enough to sell off ace
The Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros could link up for a trade if the latter gets desperate.
By Mark Powell
The Houston Astros Mexico City Series victory shouldn't mask the fact that they're still one of the worst teams in the American League. Houston's leaders, including Alex Bregman, believe the international series victory can serve as a springboard of sorts. Bregman knows the Astros organization better than anyone on the roster, so this take shouldn't be ignored.
"I know the character of the guys in this room," Bregman said, via ESPN. "I know that we have fighters in here that are going to continue to show up and compete every day and prepare correctly and go out and execute on the field. We have way too many good players in here, way too many who know what success is like at this level. I think we'll see a different 'Stros team the rest of the year."
Hey, all the power to 'em. Yet, if the Astros reach the trade deadline and remain near the bottom of the AL West, they'll have some tough decisions to make. Do they sell off rentals in hopes of replenishing the farm, or should they hold onto the past?
One intriguing player could be ace Justin Verlander, who has a vested option for 2025 and a no-trade clause. Dealing Verlander would be tough, but if he wants to end his career on the right note, he could be open to the possibility.
Could the Chicago Cubs trade for Astros ace Justin Verlander?
I must admit -- the prospect of Houston trading its best veteran starting pitcher to Chicago is a little farfetched right now. It's still April, give the Astros some time to get right. Nonetheless, it's our job here at FanSided to project and even entertain the improbable.
If the Astros struggle until July, Verlander becomes an intriguing target. He's been dealt at the deadline twice before, once from Detroit to Houston and more recently from New York to the Astros. In terms of interested suitors, you can add the Chicago Cubs to that list, per Riley Cavanagh of Cubbies Crib.
As Cavanagh notes, the Cubs have a number of MLB-ready prospects a team like Houston would want in return for Verlander. The Astros could also sweeten the Cubs offer by taking on some of Verlander's remaining salary.
It should be noted that Verlander has more than one year left on his contract, so if this seems like a lot to Cubs fans, it's not. Chicago doesn't give up a single top-100 prospect in this trade.
Canario and Brown are both expendable, as the Cubs outfield is stacked with Pete Crow-Armstrong, Owen Cassie and Kevin Alcantara on the way. Losing Brown will sting momentarily, but the addition of JV makes up for that in the meantime while Cade Horton is just a year or so away from the big leagues.