Cubs fans send strong message to front office about next move
Chicago Cubs fans are not satisfied after the Shota Imanaga signing and are already letting the front office know what they want their next move to be.
The Chicago Cubs finally did it. After an offseason full of misses, they finally made a move, bringing in Shota Imanaga on a four-year deal. Imanaga should fit nicely into the middle of Chicago's rotation, but is far from the game-changing move Cubs fans have been dreaming of.
While Cubs fans are certainly happy to have their new fan favorite wearing their uniform, they want more. They made sure to let owner Tom Ricketts know that during his introduction speech at Cubs Con with chants for Cody Bellinger.
Cubs fans let Tom Ricketts know who they want the team to bring in next
Imanaga makes the Cubs better than they were before they signed him, but two key pieces from their 2023 team were sitting in free agency at the time of Imanaga's signing. Marcus Stroman has since signed with the Yankees but Cody Bellinger, the Cubs best player from this past season, remains a free agent. Cubs fans are making it very clear that they want him back in the worst way.
Bellinger introduced himself to Cubs fans the best way he could, by finishing in the top ten in the NL MVP balloting and taking home a Silver Slugger Award. He was a huge reason why the Cubs were alive until the end in the NL Wild Card race and will get paid like the MVP-caliber player he was. The only question is will the Cubs be the team to pay him?
The lack of other options would make the answer presumably yes. Bellinger does not appear to have many suitors, and few teams, if any, make more sense than a reunion in Chicago. However, the way owner Tom Ricketts ignored the Cubs fans chanting for "Cody" and instead responded with "Cubbie" should get Cubs fans concerned that he's unwilling to pony up for their star.
In all likelihood, Imanaga is going to be a downgrade from what they got out of Marcus Stroman. Without Bellinger, it's hard to see this Cubs team being any better than they were in 2023, which is a major issue for Cubs fans. Let's hope Ricketts listens to his fans' demands.