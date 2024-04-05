Cubs fans try to roast Shohei Ohtani with gambling sign at Wrigley Field, fail miserably
Chicago Cubs fans played into the gambling/theft allegations against Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.
By Josh Wilson
For years, Shohei Ohtani was perceived as infallible. His desire to stay as far away from the limelight as possible produced an almost mystical era around the superstar two-way MLB player. Then, the scandal happened.
In some way, Ohtani's bank account was used to pay millions of dollars to an illegal bookie to settle a debt. Ohtani's camp alleges that his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, stole the money from Ohtani. Mizuhara has admitted he has a gambling addiction.
However, Mizuhara at one point had said that Ohtani paid the debt knowingly for Mizuhara, which would be a big problem for Ohtani. The quick change in storylines was dizzying -- but not unexplainable -- and had some fans filling in the gaps on the many unknowns with the assumption that Ohtani himself was gambling, potentially through Mizuhara or using him as the fall guy.
Those thoughts are unfounded, but social media and the humor in the idea of the wackiest and most unbelievable possible storyline set fire to gasoline.
Cubs play into Shohei Ohtani gambling storyline with sign
Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers made the road trip to the North Side of Chicago for the weekend. Wrigley faithful showed out and made sure to try to get in Ohtani's head early. One Cubs fan brought a sign with the gambling hotline on it,
The sign, posted on Reddit, backfired. It grabbed comments that described the sign as unclever and low effort. Worse, Ohtani hit a hard double in his first at-bat at Wrigley.
The good news for Cubs fans is they two more games at home against the Dodgers this weekend to come up with something more clever to get at Ohtani. Clearly he didn't pay any mind to this one, if he even saw it.
Last laugh: Ohtani, once again.