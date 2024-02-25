Cubs final predicted lineup after Cody Bellinger signing
Here's how the Cubs offense may bat in 2024 after finally agreeing to terms on a new contract with outfielder Cody Bellinger.
By Josh Wilson
The Cubs, after playing two Spring Training games, knew they had to wrap things up. Lisa told them so. They bit the bullet and paid Cody Bellinger, albeit not putting themselves on the hook for nine figures of payouts.
Instead, Chicago commits to $80 million over three years. Bellinger can opt out after any of the two first years if he wants to re-enter free agency, so there's a chance this is another one-year thing with the Cubs.
For now, though, the Cubs have their team set after Bellinger. While there are some fringe-roster battles to identify some of the backup roles on the squad, the starting team is mostly set, barring a surprise trade or signing. With that in mind, here's how the starting lineup figures to play out come Opening Day.
Cubs projected batting lineup for 2024
Chicago will bring forth a tremendous amount of continuity from 2023 after the Bellinger signing. Most everyone here is a plug-and-play from last year, with minor changes in order due to Craig Counsell's new leadership of the team expected.
- Nico Hoerner, 2B
- Ian Happ, LF
- Seiya Suzuki, RF
- Cody Bellinger, CF
- Dansby Swanson, SS
- Christopher Morel, DH
- Michael Busch, 3B
- Yan Gomes, C
- Matt Mervis, 1B
It starts with Nico Hoerner and then all three outfielders batting two-through-four behind him. Dansby Swanson batting middle of the lineup is a threat for some first-inning offensive onslaught, and Morel starting the second half of the lineup is an example of how deep the Cubs can be.
Matt Mervis is the big question mark. He seems to be the default first baseman out of Spring Training so long as he puts together a halfway-decent performance. If the Cubs aren't confident enough to start him in the big leagues, Bellinger could slide over to first base. Christopher Morel was also being tried out as a first baseman in winter ball, though he's been thrown around all over the defensive side of things and yet to find a home and works far better as a designated hitter for the time being.
The lineup is a good one, with everyone last year (with the exception of Mervis, who did not qualify for leaderboards due to low plate appearances) batting 90 or better in OPS+ (and only two batting below 99, with 100 being league average).