Cubs-Pirates start time: Cubs rain delay updates from Wrigley Field, Sept. 19
The Cubs rain delay is pushing back the start time of their Sept. 19 clash against the Pirates at Wrigley Field.
It's crunch time for the Chicago Cubs. Luckily for the club, they have a favorable matchup in their current series. Not only are they playing inside the friendly confines at Wrigley Field, but they're up against a Pittsburgh Pirates team that has fallen off dramatically since a hot start to the 2023 season.
What's not in the club's favor, however, is the rain delay for Cubs-Pirates that has pushed back the 6:40 p.m. CT schedule start for Tuesday's matchup.
The rain and electricity passing through the Chicago area caused the Cubs rain delay on Tuesday evening with Bailey Falter set to face off against the home starter, Javier Assad. But now fans are wondering when the game will now start after the rain delay.
Cubs-Pirates start time: Cubs rain delay updates for Sept. 21, Chicago weather updates
Update, 8:37 p.m. ET: The Cubs announced that first pitch against the Pirates will be at 8:05 p.m. CT/9:05 p.m. ET.
Original Post: Unfortunately, it seems like the rain delay might last for a while. The storm passing through the Chicago area is long and all heading through Wrigley Field on its current trajectory. A dedicated Cubs weather account estimated that it could be around 8 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. CT before a clearing reaches the stadium when the game could conceivably start.
Coming off of a three-game sweep at the hands of the Diamondbacks in Arizona this past weekend, Chicago had the day off to get back home on Monday. Now this series against the Pirates is crucial as they are tied for the third NL Wild Card spot with the rival Cincinnati Reds. A sweep of Pittsburgh could turn the tides drastically in their favor.
Having said that, a postponement on Tuesday could throw things awry for the Cubs. If it were to mess up their rotation, bullpen rest, or things of the like, that could put them in a tough spot where they're playing six games in five days, even if they are all at Wrigley Field.
We will keep you updated with any information about an official start time for Cubs-Pirates as the rain delay continues.