Cubs plan for trading Cody Bellinger actually unaffected by injury
The Chicago Cubs approach the MLB trade deadline once again floating in that amorphous zone between "buyer" and "seller." A couple weeks ago, it felt inevitable. The Cubs were on a downward spiral and destined to pivot. And yet, here we are, less than three weeks until the deadline, and we don't know for sure.
Chicago swept the Baltimore Orioles this week and is 5-1 over its last six games. Although the Cubs are still in last place at 45-49, the final Wild Card slot in the National League is well within reach. It won't be easy, but there's still time aplenty for Craig Counsell to turn this team around. He's the highest-paid manager in baseball for a reason. He's supposed to have this Cubs roster on the up and up.
Jed Hoyer has a long tradition of not operating as aggressively and decisively as fans would like. If the Cubs are going to sell, several viable trade candidates populate the roster. Nico Hoerner, Jameson Taillon, Ian Happ, and Christopher Morel would all drum up a market. Then, of course, there's Cody Bellinger.
The 2019 MVP and 2023 Silver Slugger has seen his name pop up in trade rumors lately, with teams such as the Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners in need of outfield upgrades. There's only one issue. Well, a couple. First and foremost, Bellinger is hurt. He fractured his finger in Wednesday's win over Baltimore when a high, inside pitch nicked his hands. He was sent to the 10-day IL as a result.
Even if Bellinger is back on the active roster in time for the July 30 deadline, though, don't expect him to change teams.
Cody Bellinger likely to remain with Cubs through 2024 MLB trade deadline
Jon Heyman of the New York Post believes Bellinger will remain in Chicago through the deadline. Beyond his injury status, Bellinger's contract — worth $27.5 million this season — and opt-outs after each of the next two seasons on a three-year contract are deterrents to prospective buyers.
He puts the odds at 20/1 against a Bellinger trade, which comes out to five percent.
So, simply put, the Cubs aren't going to tank completely. Bellinger's future beyond the 2024 campaign is unclear. He is absolutely Chicago's best bat and he should muster a market in free agency should he choose to. That said, it took Bellinger months to land a three-year, opt-out laden deal with Chicago this past winter. The odds appear to be split between him picking up his $27.5 million option for next season or testing the waters again. It must be said, though, that Scott Boras loves to push his clients into free agency and trumpet their "options."
It has been a mixed-bag campaign for Bellinger individually. As predicted by virtually all who poked around his numbers last season, the slugging is back down to earth. Bellinger has nine home runs through 312 ABs, but he's still slashing .269/.331/.410 as one of the few consistent bats in a weak Cubs lineup. He offers positional flexibility between centerfield and first base, and he's still 28 — smack in the middle of his prime.
The Cubs probably want Bellinger to stick around next season, all things considered. A trade would be reasonable, but only if there's real meat on the bone with the return package. If teams are scared off by the contract, Chicago is better off keeping Belli Bombs in-house.