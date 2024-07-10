Linking 3 Chicago Cubs trade assets with an ideal contender
The Chicago Cubs are 43-49, which places dead last in the immensely underwhelming NL Central. It's hard not to get fatalistic when talking about the Cubs' first campaign under Craig Counsell. This was supposed to be an arrival — a jumping off point for years of contention under baseball's trendiest manager.
Instead, the Cubs are probably going to sell at the deadline and coast through a supremely disappointing season. The Wild Card isn't out of reach, but Chicago isn't exactly close either. Cody Bellinger has more or less lived up to his controversial offseason extension, but Chicago's other "stars" — namely Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner — are not operating at the necessary level offensively.
Jed Hoyer has felt a mild warmth beneath his seat for a while, but the pressure has never been higher. The Cubs cannot sit idly in the MLB basement with the league's most expensive manager and a veteran core. Chicago has a nice farm system, so help is on the way, but with Pete Crow-Armstrong's development stalling in 2024, this season feels increasingly like a lost cause.
Chicago should be able to recoup serious value at the trade deadline, at the very least. Let's dive into the Cubs' three best trade assets and pinpoint ideal landing spots for each.
3. Nico Hoerner —> New York Yankees
There are several viable candidates to crack this list — Christopher Morel, Jameson Taillon, and Seiya Suzuki come to mind, in particular. That said, Nico Hoerner should appeal more to teams in search of immediate help. It hasn't been the strongest season at the plate for Hoerner, but he's in the first season of a team-friendly contract and, at 27, the gold glove second baseman has plenty of gas left in the tank.
Infield has been a huge problem for the New York Yankees this season. Anthony Volpe is a salve at shortstop, and rookie first baseman Ben Rice is starting to win over fans. The Gleyber Torres experience at second, however, has been an unmitigated disaster. If the Cubs decide to put Hoerner up for sale, New York should come knocking. With an aggressive knock.
Hoerner hasn't provided much slugging at this plate this season — .245/.330/.335 with four home runs in 310 at-bats — but he batted at least .280 in four of his first five MLB seasons. Hoerner offers reliable bat-to-ball skills and exceptional quickness on the base paths. He snatched 43 bags last season. New York lacks athleticism and speed in its lineup. Hoerner is a quality solution.
He also provides the Yanks with another truly elite glove in the middle infield. Between Volpe and Hoerner, New York's pitchers will have a solid support system at their backs. Take for example Marcus Stroman, Hoerner's former Chicago teammate, who is primarily a groundball pitcher. Hoerner addresses quite a few concerns for the Yanks, who can afford to hand over a nice chunk of prospects to the Cubs.
2. Ian Happ —> Seattle Mariners
If the Cubs post the 'For Sale' sign, several contenders in need of outfield depth will come knocking. Both Bellinger and Suzuki are bound to fetch offers, too, but the Cubs could be most inclined to trade Ian Happ. The 29-year-old inked a three-year, $61 million contract in the offseason. That team control surely appeals to front offices operating with carte blanche and a hole in the outfield.
The Seattle Mariners have been first place in the NL West practically all season, but the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are starting to make up ground. As the last couple years have proven, both Houston and Texas are not to be trifled with. Seattle can't rest on its laurels; the Mariners need to maneuver aggressively for a needle-moving presence.
Right field is a glaring weakness in Seattle's depth chart right now. Happ has a couple Gold Glove awards in left, but the transition to right has never flustered him. He also has trace infield experience at second and third, so he presents Seattle with some long-term optionality. The contract isn't cheap, but it's a fair price for Happ, who has consistently performed well above replacement level both at the plate and in the field.
It has not been his best offensive season to date, but Happ isn't slumping as severely as other members of the Chicago core. He's slashing a respectable .244/.358/.455 with 14 home runs and 55 RBI through 303 at-bats. The Mariners get another powerful bat to anchor the lineup and help Seattle keep its distance from the Lone Star contenders.
1. Cody Bellinger —> Philadelphia Phillies
If the Cubs bite the bullet and send Cody Bellinger to a needy contender, it only makes sense for the Philadelphia Phillies to be at the front of the line. Dave Dombrowski is a notoriously aggressive GM and Phillies ownership has never shied away from a significant financial commitment. Centerfield is far and away the weakest point in Philadelphia's depth chart. Bellinger solves the problem in a snap.
In reality, the Phillies will probably focus on matchup-dependent role players and operate on the margins at the trade deadline. It can be challenging to introduce a major star into the lineup midseason and the Phillies don't necessarily want to disrupt their carefully constructed chemistry.
That said, Bellinger has a built-in connection to former Dodgers teammate Trea Turner. He's the 2019 National League MVP, fresh off a dominant campaign with the Cubs and in the middle of another very solid offensive season. The slugging numbers aren't what we're used to right now, but Bellinger has been Chicago's most reliable bat. He's slashing .265/.326/.408 with nine home runs and 37 RBI across 309 at-bats.
Philadelphia has a narrow window with a veteran core that won't remain in their prime forever. Bryce Harper has already been beat up a few times this season. Turner, Kyle Schwarber, JT Realmuto — everybody has spent time on the injury report. It's time to push the chips all the way in. We know the Phils can heat up in the playoffs, and Bellinger's track record of late-season heroics is solid.
Bellinger would help Philadelphia keep the Atlanta Braves at arm's length and really strike the fear of God into the Los Angeles Dodgers. Postseason baseball is forever unpredictable, but trading for Bellinger would leave no doubt about which team is the favorite to emerge from the NLCS in October.