MLB Rumors: Braves prospect surprise, Phillies deadline disappointment, 2 sellers revealed
We are three weeks away from the July 30 MLB trade deadline. It's still not entirely clear which direction some teams will go in the days to come, but as the standings take shape and the contenders circle crystalizes, expect a flurry of movement from front offices desperate to improve, as well as those desperate to smash the reset button.
MLB Rumors: Nationals, Rays revealed as probable trade deadline sellers
There is a select group of confirmed trade deadline buyers sitting atop the MLB standings right now. Pretty much every first-place team is going to look for upgrades, while the prime Wild Card contenders will also aim to boost their World Series odds. Beyond that, there's not much incentive to "buy" unless a purchase comes with meaningful long-term potential.
As such, we can expect a number of sellers at the trade deadline, although some teams will operate more assertively in the marketplace than others. Some small-market front offices are generally content to float by on inaction, while a few fringe Wild Card teams — such as the New York Mets or Boston Red Sox — can be hard to classify as "buyer" or "seller." Those teams will wait until the very last second to decide their deadline strategy.
In the latest report from Ken Rosenthal, Katie Woo, and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, however, two confirmed sellers are revealed.
Chief among them are the Washington Nationals, who are still a year or two away from making serious noise in the crowded NL East. As such, short-term assets are on the chopping block.
"In addition to entertaining trade offers for two players on expiring contracts, outfielder Jesse Winker and reliever Dylan Floro, Rizzo is open to moving others who have only one additional year of club control remaining — outfielder Lane Thomas and relievers Kyle Finnegan and Hunter Harvey. (Another potential free agent, righty Trevor Williams, is on the injured list with a right flexor muscle strain.)"
Washington has a tremendous young core, with the fruits of their Juan Soto trade starting to blossom. But, at 42-49 in a division that features both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, it's best to maintain a patient outlook.
Another seller, per The Athletic, would be the Tampa Bay Rays, who are expected to field a wide range of eager suitors.
"Right-hander Zach Eflin and left fielder Randy Arozarena are among the Rays’ most attractive — and expensive — trade chips. Rival clubs also are intrigued by a number of the Rays’ relievers, including closer Pete Fairbanks and setup man Jason Adam, both of whom are under club control through 2026."
At 44-46, the Rays are still within striking distance of a Wild Card spot. That could mean a firm decision on their trade deadline plans won't be made until the waning hours of trade season. Still, it's clear Tampa Bay is stuck on the mediocrity treadmill, far from a serious threat to the American League powerhouses. That means we should probably expect an eventual pivot to sell mode. The Rays are notoriously cheap and don't tend to keep dead-weight salaries on the books.
MLB Rumors: Phillies have small-time trade deadline plans
The Phillies are blessed with a truly great GM in Dave Dombrowski, who has constructed multiple World Series rosters in more than four decades of front office experience. He is notoriously aggressive, backed by an ownership group that is willing to foot one of the biggest payrolls in the MLB.
Despite Dombrowski's reputation, however, many of his most successful midseason additions have been marginal in nature. The Athletic MLB staff cites his decision to acquire Steve Pearce with the Red Sox in 2018. What was viewed as a nothingburger addition in the moment ended up being highly consequential. Pearce was named World Series MVP a few months later.
The Phillies aren't expected to swing for the proverbial fences at the 2024 deadline, despite rumblings of potential interest in All-Stars such as Luis Robert Jr. or Cody Bellinger. Instead, we can expect Philadelphia to search for matchup-specific upgrades while leaning on their already-robust star apparatus to lead the charge.
"The Phillies are looking for role players and bullpen depth because they already have MVP-caliber talents and top-of-the-rotation starters who can swing playoff series. Different injury concerns could pop up between now and July 30 and shift priorities. Adding a new player can also be a delicate balance because it means subtracting someone else."
It's abundantly clear that Philadelphia fans should place their faith in Dombrowski. It's more fun — and more easily appreciated — when stars are added to the roster. But, Philadelphia has a league-leading seven All-Stars on the roster right now, with a couple notable snubs to boot. Bryce Harper might win MVP. Alec Bohm isn't too far behind him in the NL pecking order. Of course the Phillies would benefit from adding a supercharged bat to the outfield or an elite bullpen arm behind Jose Alvarado. But, it's not necessarily a necessity. In fact, the Phillies can afford to operate with patience and financial restraint in the weeks to come because of how solid the roster is.
If the Phils led the deadline pass without a major addition, fans will be understandably bummed. How much Johan Rojas or Cristian Pache can a person handle? But, it's wise not to get too worked up. The Phillies can justify saving their trade ammo for future offseasons and trade deadlines, when more noticeable holes plague the depth chart.
MLB Rumors: Braves call up AJ Smith-Shawver after IL stint
AJ Smith-Shawver was scheduled to make his second rehab start for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday night, but there has been a sudden change of plans. He is on his way to Arizona to join the Braves bullpen, according to Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
So much for that rehab stint. The Braves are tossing Smith-Shawver right back in the fire, hoping the talented 21-year-old is healthy enough to contribute to a bullpen in need. Bryce Elder was optioned back to Triple-A after his appearance Monday night. Atlanta, shorthanded on the relief front, will probably tab Smith-Shawver as an emergency option out of the 'pen.
It has been difficult for the Braves to establish a consistent bullpen hierarchy this season. The top of the starting rotation is rock solid — Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez, Max Fried, and Charlie Morton can all handle high-stakes reps — but there is an ongoing search for a viable fifth starter. Perhaps Alex Anthopoulos finds a solution at the trade deadline, but Atlanta fans shouldn't hold their breath. This has been an ongoing issue for more than a year now.
The hope has been that one of the Braves' talented pitching prospects will translate ahead of schedule. Spencer Schwellenbach, Darius Vines, Hurston Waldrep, and Bryce Elder have all received opportunities this season. Smith-Shawver made one Braves start in May — a successful, scoreless 4.1-inning stretch — before an oblique injury put him on the injured reserve. He is probably the safest bet of Atlanta's current options to hold down that fifth starting spot, although it's not clear when he will be ready for a full workload again.
In three weeks, we should have a better sense of where the Braves' rotation sits. For now, however, this qualifies as an important development. Smith-Shawver has the potential to seriously impact the Braves' pitching dynamic over the second half of the season.