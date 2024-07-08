Ranking the 5 best trade targets for the Phillies to pursue at the deadline
Despite a few bumps in the road due to injury, the Philadelphia Phillies are 58-32 with an eight-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. There isn't a better team in baseball, at least not in terms of win percentage. We generally toss the regular season out the window once the playoffs arrive, but Philadelphia's postseason track record is rock solid. This group feels like it is destined for a deep run.
That said, no team is perfect. In addition to injuries, the Phils have a few noteworthy holes to plug in their depth chart. Luckily for the Philadelphia faithful, Dave Dombrowski is the most aggressive general manager in the MLB. If he is presented with a viable opportunity to upgrade the roster, he will take it — often at great expense.
The Phillies have enough trade ammo to go big-game hunting, taking comfort in the knowledge that ownership will pay to re-sign stars when the time comes. Philadelphia tends to do right by its best players and carry one of the league's highest payrolls as a result.
So, if the Phillies can move the needle with a major addition prior to the July 30 trade deadline, that is precisely what the Phillies will do.
Here are a few targets that should top Philadelphia's wishlist.
5. Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays
It has been a difficult season for Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena on the heels of his All-Star campaign in 2023. The former Rookie of the Year is slumping across the board with a .201/.310/.359 slash line and 11 home runs in 304 at-bats.
Still, there is plenty of reason for Philadelphia to invest in the 29-year-old. He's a classic 'change of scenery' candidate. Sometimes, all it takes to revive one's season is a new team and a new perspective. The Rays are on the outside looking in as far as contention is concerned. That is not the case with Philadelphia. Arozarena would be right back in the World Series hunt.
He would face more pressure on the whole in Philadelphia, but less pressure at the plate. It's a tough place to play, Philly. The fans are brutal when a player falls short of expectations. And yet, Arozarena would have the helpful cushion of Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and Alec Bohm around him. Arozarena would go from a focal point in Tampa to a complementary piece in Philadelphia. That change in role could make all the difference.
It doesn't hurt that Arozarena is arbitration eligible through the 2026 season, giving Philadelphia a long window to contend before worrying about his next contract. Arozarena is too talented to stay ice-cold forever, and he's affordable on the financial front. That should be enough to pique the Phillies' interest.
4. Brent Rooker, Oakland Athletics
The Phillies are monitoring Brent Rooker's availability as another Oakland Athletics season falls by the wayside. The 29-year-old was Oakland's All-Star representative last season and he's building off that success with a strong 2024 campaign, slashing .278/.353/.537 with 18 home runs and 54 RBI through 281 at-bats.
Rooker is the beating heart of Oakland's offense. In Philadelphia, he would become a mere piece to the puzzle. Arbitration eligible through 2027, the Phillies would theoretically get four postseason runs with Rooker before he even gets a chance to leave in free agency. That level of team control makes him especially appealing to a veteran organization with a loaded payroll.
There are natural concerns — Rooker isn't great in the field and primarily operates as DH for the A's — but for Philadelphia, getting another powerful bat in the outfield could prove to be the difference between a memorable regular season and a parade down Broad Street. With Johan Rojas, Nick Castellanos, David Dahl, and Cristian Pache all struggling to varying degrees, the Phillies need to plant a stable source of offense in the outfield.
Rooker can suit up and take the field if called upon. He's not quite on the Kyle Schwarber level of DH exclusivity. Philadelphia has a couple truly elite gloves in Brandon Marsh and Rojas, so there are ways to blanket Rooker a bit. Defense is going to be a constant source of woe, but in reality, the Phils are winning games at the plate and with their pitching. There's enough firepower elsewhere to suffer through a below-average glove in left field. Especially when Rooker is raking in the batter's box.
3. Jazz Chisholm Jr., Miami Marlins
The Miami Marlins are careening toward the bottom of the MLB standings after an improbable postseason run in 2023. The bad karma from the Kim Ng firing is palpable. Miami was never serious about fielding a winner and now, here we are. Few teams are more prepared to sell off key pieces at the deadline.
Former MLB The Show cover athlete Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the most appealing name circling the Miami rumor mill. The Phillies, again, need offense in the outfield. Chisholm is 26 with team control over his contract through the 2026 season. Philadelphia isn't afraid to spend when it needs to, but adding affordable star-power is the dream. Chisholm has a chance to develop over the next few years before the Phillies start pondering a long-term extension.
The Marlins locker room has a long history of fissures, with Chisholm rubbing his vets the wrong way (and vice versa). That shouldn't be an issue in Philadelphia, where the leadership structure is airtight and the locker room is brimming with, for lack of a better term, brotherly love. The Phils' organizational culture is special, top to bottom. It's hard to imagine a better environment for Chisholm to blossom in after suffering the Marlins' incompetence for years.
He hasn't been the most consistent hitter since his first All-Star berth in 2022, but Chisholm's age and natural talent are impossible to overlook. He adds immediate firepower to the Phillies' outfield with additional developmental upside that others on this list can't match. Injuries are a concern, but Chisholm has reduced his strikeout rate this season and he's a major, major athlete.
2. Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox
The Chicago White Sox are the worst team in the American League with little to play for over the next few months. As a result, Chris Getz and the reworked front office are expected to start dealing — and that puts 26-year-old Luis Robert Jr. squarely on the trade block.
It can be difficult for fans to stomach trading a franchise talent as young as Robert, but the White Sox are playing the long game. He figures to fetch a significant haul on the open market and there won't be a shortage of interested suitors. Philadelphia should be at the front of the line. Robert is exactly what the Phillies need — a plug-and-play centerfielder with explosive offensive potential.
This has been a challenging season for Robert, who dealt with a hip injury in April. His numbers aren't quite up to his typical standards, slashing .227/.301/.496 with 10 home runs and 19 RBI through 141 at-bats. Even as Robert shakes off the rust and powers through a slump, however, the voltage behind his swing is evident. When he's right, Robert is among the most prolific home run threats in the sport. He bashed 38 moonshots with 80 RBI a season ago. It's only a matter of time until he's back on track.
He doesn't come concern-free, of course. Robert strikes out more than he should and he doesn't walk as often as you'd expect from such an imposing hitter. And yet, despite those minor quibbles, he's a prime-aged star with an additional three years of team control. He won't come cheap, but Robert would address the Phillies' primary weakness and improve their World Series odds quite a bit.
1. Cody Bellinger, Chicago Cubs
It's difficult to grade Cody Bellinger compared to the others on this list. He's the best and most accomplished trade candidate, without a doubt. But, he's also the most expensive, with the least long-term security. Bellinger inked a three-year, $80 million contract with the Chicago Cubs last winter. It includes opt-outs after every season, so Bellinger could theoretically leave after half a campaign in Philadelphia.
That means the Phillies need to tread carefully when it comes to handing out premium prospects to acquire the 28-year-old. All that said, Bellinger is still in the middle of his prime. He also has a longstanding connection to former Dodgers teammate Trea Turner, which could help him ease into the Phillies' welcoming locker room.
From a pure talent perspective, the 2019 NL MVP is the clearest upgrade to Philadelphia's woefully shorthanded outfield. He's a natural centerfielder with the flexibility to play first base, so there's Bryce Harper insurance baked into the price. Bellinger hasn't been as dominant this season after his resurgent 2023 campaign — he's slashing .266/.326/.411 with nine home runs in 304 at-bats — but he's still the centerpiece of an otherwise milquetoast Cubs lineup. Without Bellinger, Chicago's nightmare season would be going far worse.
If he's made available by the Cubs, as some expect, Bellinger should fetch a hefty price despite the lack of long-term security tied to his contract. Even if he's a half-season rental, Bellinger has the chance to transform Philadelphia from the best team in 2024 to an all-time heavyweight. Last season, Bellinger was red-hot down the stretch as Chicago aimed for (but narrowly missed) the playoffs. Surrounded by the wealth of talent in Philadelphia's lineup, Bellinger's immense skills would be put to better use.